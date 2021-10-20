Swiss Clariant completes EUR 140 mln bioethanol plant in southern Romania

Swiss chemical company Clariant announced that it completed the construction of the cellulose ethanol plant located in Podari near Craiova, in southern Romania.

The unit will become operational this quarter and will produce cellulosic ethanol from agricultural residues, Profit.ro reported.

The construction of the EUR 140 mln factory began four years ago in Podari, near Craiova.

The Swiss company decided in 2017 to invest EUR 100 mln in a bioethanol plant in Romania, and EUR 40 mln from EU funds were added to the initial investment.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)