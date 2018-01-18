Civic groups turn against Romanian president after PM appointment

Two of the biggest Facebook communities that have been organizing protests against the new justice laws and the criminal code changes in Romania criticized president Klaus Iohannis’ decision to appoint Viorica Dancila as the new prime minister.

The two groups called this “an inacceptable gesture of complicity with PSD”.

“Unfortunately, the president chose today to give a third chance to those whose only concern has been to save corruption,” reads a post on the Coruptia Ucide (Corruption Kills) Facebook community. The community announced it would continue its protests against the justice laws changes and not rely on politicians, who have their own agenda in mind.

The #Rezistenta (Resistence) civic group also expressed their disappointment with the president’s decision saying that those who voted for Iohannis had other expectations. “We believe that it’s not PSD but Romania who deserved another chance, Mr. president,” they wrote.

The Initiativa Romania NGO also said it was disappointed with the president’s decision not to make a minimum effort and hand the reigns of the government to PSD leader Liviu Dragnea.

Viorica Dancila, PSD’s nomination for prime minister is loyal to the party leader and a declared supporter of the changes to the criminal code, which have been opposed by civic groups.

The opposition parties also criticized the president’s decision. “It’s regrettable that the president missed the chance to limit the disaster PSD has caused,” said the Save Romania Union (USR) representatives.

Opposition parties called for early elections after PSD decided to dismiss its second PM in one year. However, the president chose to appoint another PM proposed by PSD motivating that the ruling coalition had a majority in the Parliament. Political commentators said that the president thus aimed to secure his reelection in 2019, by allowing PSD to continue governing with a weak PM and erode their electoral base.

Klaus Iohannis lost over 3,000 fans on Facebook yesterday.

