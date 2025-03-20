City Grill Group: The menu of the new generation. How young people choose restaurants and how much they spend on an outing

News from Companies

City Grill Group, the largest Romanian-owned restaurant group in the hospitality market, has analyzed industry changes and how consumer preferences have evolved in recent years. The latest study* highlights the trends shaping the HoReCa market: Millennials and Generation Z are increasingly drawn to personalized experiences, interaction, and authenticity—key criteria in choosing a restaurant.

54% of young people dine out at least once a week, with lunch being their preferred time for a restaurant visit. Additionally, 63% consider location very important; restaurants in central areas, with distinctive designs and cozy atmospheres, are favored by young people aged 18 to 40, according to City Grill’s analysis. An appealing design, a relaxed atmosphere, and a concise yet memorable menu are essential factors in selecting a restaurant. For Millennials and Generation Z, a venue becomes a go-to destination only if it delivers a complete experience—not just a good meal.

"Young people are shaping the direction of the industry, and restaurants must meet the expectations of an increasingly sophisticated market. In the past, restaurants focused on extensive menus and classic decor, but the new generations now seek authentic experiences, interaction, and spaces that offer more than just a meal. Millennials and Gen Z have redefined expectations, and the impact of the pandemic has reinforced the trend of prioritizing atmosphere, flexibility, and elements that turn a restaurant visit into a memorable experience. Today, young people are not just looking for a place to eat—they want a space where they can live and share meaningful moments," says Ramona Popescu, Head of Marketing at City Grill Group.

Young People Prefer Short but Well-Curated Menus with Signature Dishes

The key factors in choosing a restaurant are the proximity, ambiance, a short but well-curated menu, and social media recommendations, particularly from TikTok and Instagram. Location plays a crucial role, with restaurants in central or “cool” areas having a competitive edge.

At the same time, the overall atmosphere influences dining decisions, with young people preferring modern, open spaces with minimalist designs and natural elements that create a relaxing and Instagrammable setting. Although more limited in selection, the menu must be carefully curated, featuring signature dishes, healthy options, and high-quality ingredients.

Young people primarily discover new restaurants through social media, where TikTok and Instagram are decisive factors—creative plating, visually appealing presentations, and influencer recommendations can quickly turn a restaurant into a popular destination. Beyond these aspects, young people increasingly value the social experience a restaurant provides, seeking venues that facilitate interaction through themed events or friendly, personalized service.

"Every restaurant should have at least one iconic dish—something you can’t find anywhere else. Creative cocktails with an attractive look are just as important as the food. And, of course, fresh, local ingredients and careful presentation. Younger generations are more mindful of sustainability and plate aesthetics. Another growing trend in recent years is menu flexibility. Vegetarians, vegans, and those with specific dietary preferences expect to see natural, inclusive options in the menu—not as an afterthought," adds Ramona Popescu.

Gen Z vs. Millennials: How Often They Dine Out and How Much They Spend

According to the analysis, dining frequency and consumer preferences vary significantly across generations, shaping the dynamics of the HoReCa market.

Young people aged 18-24 go out frequently, favoring cafés, brunch spots, and outings with friends, visiting restaurants about once a week. For them, dining is more of a social experience than a culinary one. They prefer social spaces and a curated international menu—not too extensive—spending between 150-300 RON per outing.

Those aged 25-30 frequent pubs and lounges 2-3 times per week. They value their relationship with the staff, preferring friendly yet “cool” and knowledgeable waiters. They also prefer restaurants in natural settings where they can take a walk afterward, with budgets ranging from 200 RON (for drinks only) to 400 RON when dining out.

The 31-40 age group prioritizes food and service quality, dining out daily for lunch and 2-3 times per week in the evening. For this segment, a fine dining experience is complemented by location, atmosphere, music, and the restaurant’s story—factors that contribute to customer loyalty. Their budget for a dining experience varies between 300 and 500 RON, depending on the time spent at the restaurant.

City Grill Group’s 2025 Strategy

In this context, in 2025, City Grill Group is strengthening its leadership position by adapting to new market standards and integrating innovation into its development strategy. Personalizing services, adopting technology, and redefining restaurant ambiance are essential in aligning operations and customer experience with current consumer expectations.

About City Grill

City Grill Group is the leading Romanian player in the restaurant industry. Founded in 2004, the group currently operates restaurants and cafés under the brands Caru’ cu Bere, Hanu’ lui Manuc, Pescăruș, Hanu’ Berarilor, Buongiorno.Italian, City Grill, and La Boheme, its first hotel, along with its more recent projects Aubergine, Marty Restaurants, and the Zooma events complex in Corbeanca. From the very first restaurant, City Grill Group’s core idea was to provide customers with a perfect place for a business lunch, a relaxing break with family, or a gathering with friends.

Through its locations, City Grill Group caters to urban customers who frequently spend their leisure time in the city and hold business or personal meetings over coffee. The restaurant menus are affordable and diverse, offering both Romanian and international cuisine.

Whether we’re talking about signature recipes or any other dish on City Grill Group’s menus, the ingredients used are always top quality. The “secret” behind City Grill’s food is fresh ingredients, carefully sourced and tested, with no artificial additives. From hand-cut, freshly peeled French fries to cage-free eggs and vegetables grown in its own greenhouse near Târgoviște, the group’s chefs follow a philosophy of enhancing natural flavors with simple seasoning like salt and pepper.

Across all City Grill Group restaurants, serving almost 15,000 customers daily, sustainability is a key focus. The group recycles oil, glass, cardboard, and plastic and actively fights food waste through ongoing campaigns.

