City Grill Group bets on digital loyalty and launches a new version of the Out4Food App, the loyalty platform that drives over a quarter of the group’s turnover

News from Companies

City Grill Group, the largest Romanian-owned player in the hospitality market, is launching a new version of its Out4Food app and investing this year in refining the digital experience for customers who frequent the group’s 30+ restaurants. The Group’s investment strategy focuses on consolidating its leadership position in HoReCa by expanding its network and, more importantly, by offering a comprehensive experience - culinary, in-location, and digital - with an emphasis on loyalty and personalization.

With 380,000 users and an average frequency of nearly 3 orders per month, Out4Food is the main tool for customer loyalty and engagement within the City Grill network. Currently, 26% of all orders placed in the group's restaurants go through the app, generating 28% of the total turnover.

+20% Higher average receipt value for Out4Food clients. Most used features: bill scanning, news, orders, and vouchers.

Launched as a customer rewards system, Out4Food has matured into a tool that not only supports loyalty but also directly increases the average transaction value. Members of the Out4Food community spend, on average, 20% more than other restaurant customers — a difference driven by a mix of benefits and personalized interactions.

"Out4Food is a digital extension of our relationship with the customer. It’s a channel through which we maintain a constant, personalized dialogue with tangible benefits. It gives us a clear picture of consumer behavior, helps us identify customer preferences, and offer exactly what they’re looking for—whether it’s rewards, offers, or recommendations. In essence, it’s an ecosystem that connects loyalty with relevance and allows us to grow not just the frequency but the quality of our interactions,” says Ramona Popescu, Head of Marketing at City Grill Group.

Among the most frequently used features are bill scanning, access to personalized vouchers, placing orders, and checking the news section. The points system is actively used by the entire community - both for accumulation and redemption - and is a key element in the loyalty strategy, significantly contributing to customer retention and increased order value.

Currently, between 8% and 20% of users access personalized vouchers, depending on the type.

What’s next: Out-of-the-box benefits and smart segmentation

By the end of the year, City Grill plans to launch a dedicated section for special experiences—benefits that will be redeemable exclusively with points. In parallel, the team is working on a new segmentation mechanism to tailor the app experience based on each user’s activity history.

"We want the interaction with Out4Food to increasingly reflect customer behavior—not just culinary preferences, but lifestyle habits as well. We’re working on a scoring system that will factor in user engagement: how often they order, what types of restaurants they prefer, how frequently they access benefits or personalized vouchers. Based on this score, users will receive additional benefits tailored to their profile, and the entire experience will be customized in new ways—from location recommendations to targeted communications and personalized offers. The more present you are in the app, the more valuable the interaction becomes,” adds Ramona Popescu.

About City Grill

City Grill Group is the most prominent Romanian-owned player in the restaurant industry. Founded in 2004, the group currently operates restaurants and cafes under the brands Caru’ cu Bere, Hanu’ lui Manuc, Pescăruș, Hanu’ Berarilor, Buongiorno.Italian, City Grill, City Grill Family, and City Grill Delivery, as well as La Boheme—the first hotel in its portfolio—and its latest additions: Aubergine, Marty Restaurants, and the Zooma events complex in Corbeanca. From its very first restaurant, City Grill Group has aimed to offer customers the ideal setting for business lunches and a welcoming place to relax during a break, with family or friends.

Through its locations, City Grill Group targets the urban customer who spends their leisure time in the city and often schedules business or personal meetings over coffee. Restaurant menus are diverse and accessible, with both Romanian and international cuisine.

Whether it’s iconic recipes or any other menu item, all ingredients used in City Grill Group’s restaurants are chosen with care. The “secret” behind their dishes lies in fresh, carefully sourced ingredients, free from additives. From hand-cut fresh fries and cage-free eggs to vegetables grown in their own greenhouse near Târgoviște, the Group’s culinary philosophy is to highlight the natural flavor of ingredients, enhanced simply with seasonings like salt and pepper.

Across all City Grill Group restaurants, which serve nearly 15,000 customers daily, oil, glass, cardboard, and plastic are recycled, and food waste is reduced through active campaigns.

*This is a Press release.