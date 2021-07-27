Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/27/2021 - 08:38
Business

Market regulator calls for capital injections at major RO insurers City and Euroins

27 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian non-bank financial markets' regulator ASF claims that it has intensified the monitoring and control of the biggest insurers, Euroins and City Insurance, since 2020, and that risk management simulations show that the most appropriate solution for restoring their prudential indicators would be a capital infusion, Ziarul Financiar reported.

At the end of 2020, Euroins and City Insurance had a cumulative market share of about 75% on the mandatory third party car insurance (CAS) market, according to the annual report of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) for 2020.

"Considering the identified risks, the monitoring and control processes at the level of the two companies have been intensified, and several complementary measures to the sanctions applied for non-compliance with the prudential or conduct requirements were established. Starting from the significant position and the high systemic relevance from the sectoral point of view for these two companies, ASF carried out several simulations regarding the way of risk management and protection of the insured," the ASF report shows.

(Photo: Henning Marquardt/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/27/2021 - 08:38
Business

Market regulator calls for capital injections at major RO insurers City and Euroins

27 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian non-bank financial markets' regulator ASF claims that it has intensified the monitoring and control of the biggest insurers, Euroins and City Insurance, since 2020, and that risk management simulations show that the most appropriate solution for restoring their prudential indicators would be a capital infusion, Ziarul Financiar reported.

At the end of 2020, Euroins and City Insurance had a cumulative market share of about 75% on the mandatory third party car insurance (CAS) market, according to the annual report of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) for 2020.

"Considering the identified risks, the monitoring and control processes at the level of the two companies have been intensified, and several complementary measures to the sanctions applied for non-compliance with the prudential or conduct requirements were established. Starting from the significant position and the high systemic relevance from the sectoral point of view for these two companies, ASF carried out several simulations regarding the way of risk management and protection of the insured," the ASF report shows.

(Photo: Henning Marquardt/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 July 2021
Community
What I love about Romania - Thomas Hofmann (Germany): Bucharest has a dynamic and pioneering spirit
02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
19 July 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Five Instagrammable cities to visit this summer
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline