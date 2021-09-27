Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 08:27
Politics

Romanian PM Citu seeks political support from 'any party' - meaning Social Democrats

27 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After winning the top seat in his Liberal Party (PNL), Romanian prime minister Florin Cîțu announced that he would seek support in Parliament from "all parliamentarians who do not want a political crisis this winter," Profit.ro reported

His openness for more diverse political support may reflect his concerns with the baseline scenario of restoring his partnership with the reformist USR-PLUS.

And his concerns are well-grounded, given his uncompromising attitude versus his past partners that accuse him of autocracy and will never accept him as prime minister again.

PM Citu won the elections organised by the Liberal Party with firm rhetoric against the Social Democrats (PSD). But his later statements after the Congress are less radical.

"On the one hand, we have [reformist] USR-PLUS negotiating with the Social Democrats (PSD) and radicals (AUR), and then what should we do, not negotiate with anyone?" responded Citu, asked if he would accept Social Democrats' support.

Nevertheless, it remains to be confirmed whether his words reflect properly the tactic of his political sponsor, President Klaus Iohannis - who after winning the elections at the Liberal Party will seek to bring under control the reformist USR-PLUS.

(Photo: Ovidiu Matiu/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 08:27
Politics

Romanian PM Citu seeks political support from 'any party' - meaning Social Democrats

27 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After winning the top seat in his Liberal Party (PNL), Romanian prime minister Florin Cîțu announced that he would seek support in Parliament from "all parliamentarians who do not want a political crisis this winter," Profit.ro reported

His openness for more diverse political support may reflect his concerns with the baseline scenario of restoring his partnership with the reformist USR-PLUS.

And his concerns are well-grounded, given his uncompromising attitude versus his past partners that accuse him of autocracy and will never accept him as prime minister again.

PM Citu won the elections organised by the Liberal Party with firm rhetoric against the Social Democrats (PSD). But his later statements after the Congress are less radical.

"On the one hand, we have [reformist] USR-PLUS negotiating with the Social Democrats (PSD) and radicals (AUR), and then what should we do, not negotiate with anyone?" responded Citu, asked if he would accept Social Democrats' support.

Nevertheless, it remains to be confirmed whether his words reflect properly the tactic of his political sponsor, President Klaus Iohannis - who after winning the elections at the Liberal Party will seek to bring under control the reformist USR-PLUS.

(Photo: Ovidiu Matiu/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks