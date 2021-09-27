Romanian PM Citu seeks political support from 'any party' - meaning Social Democrats

After winning the top seat in his Liberal Party (PNL), Romanian prime minister Florin Cîțu announced that he would seek support in Parliament from "all parliamentarians who do not want a political crisis this winter," Profit.ro reported

His openness for more diverse political support may reflect his concerns with the baseline scenario of restoring his partnership with the reformist USR-PLUS.

And his concerns are well-grounded, given his uncompromising attitude versus his past partners that accuse him of autocracy and will never accept him as prime minister again.

PM Citu won the elections organised by the Liberal Party with firm rhetoric against the Social Democrats (PSD). But his later statements after the Congress are less radical.

"On the one hand, we have [reformist] USR-PLUS negotiating with the Social Democrats (PSD) and radicals (AUR), and then what should we do, not negotiate with anyone?" responded Citu, asked if he would accept Social Democrats' support.

Nevertheless, it remains to be confirmed whether his words reflect properly the tactic of his political sponsor, President Klaus Iohannis - who after winning the elections at the Liberal Party will seek to bring under control the reformist USR-PLUS.

(Photo: Ovidiu Matiu/ Inquam Photos)

