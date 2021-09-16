PM: Romania shouldn't close down economy after 3 per thousand Covid incidence

Romanian prime minister Florin Cîţu announced on Wednesday, September 15, that he no longer wants economic activities to be closed when the Covid incidence rate rises above 3 per thousand.

The large-scale use of the green certificate is one of the proposed alternatives that would allow activities to remain open. PM Citu was asked, at the end of the Government meeting, when the use of the green certificate for various activities will be approved, but he didn't provide a precise answer.

"First of all, the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) must adopt a decision in this regard, then it must be issued a Government decision," the prime minister said, quoted by News.ro.

But he assured that the economy would no longer be closed as it was in the previous Covid waves.

"In order for the economic activities to remain open, we need to have some form of monitoring. The green certificate […] is one of the proposals for these activities to remain open. Restaurants can remain open based on a green certificate; it is a proposal, we will see if it will be approved in CNSU. […] Now we have a vaccine, we also have a way to check if someone has been vaccinated, tested, or gotten sick. It's a way to keep the economy open, but at the same time follow some rules," he explained.

(Photo: Thea Photography/ Dreamstime)

