Romanian Liberal leader Citu argues against progressive property taxation

Liberal (PNL) leader Florin Citu argued against the principle of progressive property (or wealth) taxation, responding to plans outlined in this sense by the Social Democratic (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu.

He advocated in favor of those who “have worked hard and accumulated wealth” and should not be “penalized” by higher wealth taxes, Economica.net reported.

This would be the second point of disagreement, after the flat income tax rate principle, between the two parties that are currently negotiating with a view of forming a ruling coalition and a new Government.

“Definitely, we must return to the taxation of large fortunes. There is a huge discrepancy at this time in society, between the rich and the poor,” Social Democrat leader Ciolacu stated, quoted by Stirileprotv.ro.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

