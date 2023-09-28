Macro

Romanian PM Ciolacu promises public deficit under 5.5% of GDP this year

28 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public deficit will decrease under 5.5% of GDP this year, from 6.2% of GDP in 2022, which meets the European Commission’s minimal expectations, Romania’s PM Marcel Ciolacu confirmed.

The fiscal package promoted by the Government will be completed by the fiscal reforms pledged under the national implementation of the Resilience Facility scheme, he added, quoted by Bursa.

The named reforms mainly focus on the pension system and structural reforms in the budgetary sector.

Ciolacu explained that the fiscal consolidation was a compromise aimed at preventing the loss of European funds (in case of fiscal slippage) and “keeping the economy alive.”

He said that the Government could have achieved the promised 4.4%-of-GDP deficit but with a major (yet unnamed) impact on the economy – most likely slower growth. 

(Photo: Edgars Sermulis/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Macro

Romanian PM Ciolacu promises public deficit under 5.5% of GDP this year

28 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public deficit will decrease under 5.5% of GDP this year, from 6.2% of GDP in 2022, which meets the European Commission’s minimal expectations, Romania’s PM Marcel Ciolacu confirmed.

The fiscal package promoted by the Government will be completed by the fiscal reforms pledged under the national implementation of the Resilience Facility scheme, he added, quoted by Bursa.

The named reforms mainly focus on the pension system and structural reforms in the budgetary sector.

Ciolacu explained that the fiscal consolidation was a compromise aimed at preventing the loss of European funds (in case of fiscal slippage) and “keeping the economy alive.”

He said that the Government could have achieved the promised 4.4%-of-GDP deficit but with a major (yet unnamed) impact on the economy – most likely slower growth. 

(Photo: Edgars Sermulis/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria