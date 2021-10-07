Romanian Social Democrats not ready to suspend President Iohannis from post

Social Democratic Party (PSD) president Marcel Ciolacu said on the evening of October 5 that suspending president Klaus Iohannis from the post is not a priority at this moment.

Ciolacu said that the suspension of the president, proposed by the leader of the radical party AUR George Simion if the president fails to come up with another prime minister candidate other than Florin Citu, is for the time being "a false topic".

He said that as long as there is no majority for a Government, the issue of suspending the head of state cannot be raised.

"We agree with the early elections; we are going through with this. If we see in any way that Klaus Iohannis will defy us - not necessarily us, but those who voted for us and sent us here - we will talk about the possibility of suspending Klaus Iohannis," said AUR leader George Simion, quoted by Bursa.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

