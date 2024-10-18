Transport

Romanian PM calls on European Commission to support automotive industry

18 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The new European Commission must come up with "a much more sustainable approach for the car industry" because otherwise, in the next two years, a large number of jobs will be lost, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on October 17.

The  Romanian prime minister emphasized that the engine of the European economy is this particular industry and warned that "without the automotive industry, the Romanian economy collapses."

"It is still not too late because we are still at the beginning of the journey of both the European Commission and the European Parliament to have a much more sustainable approach regarding the automotive industry. If we do not take measures and raise the alarm from the beginning of this parliamentary cycle, next year and, moreover, in two years, we will witness major problems in the automotive industry," the PM said in a speech at the Forum for Sustainable and Affordable Mobility.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Transport

Romanian PM calls on European Commission to support automotive industry

18 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The new European Commission must come up with "a much more sustainable approach for the car industry" because otherwise, in the next two years, a large number of jobs will be lost, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on October 17.

The  Romanian prime minister emphasized that the engine of the European economy is this particular industry and warned that "without the automotive industry, the Romanian economy collapses."

"It is still not too late because we are still at the beginning of the journey of both the European Commission and the European Parliament to have a much more sustainable approach regarding the automotive industry. If we do not take measures and raise the alarm from the beginning of this parliamentary cycle, next year and, moreover, in two years, we will witness major problems in the automotive industry," the PM said in a speech at the Forum for Sustainable and Affordable Mobility.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 October 2024
Transport
Romania will join Schengen with its land borders this year, prime minister says
17 October 2024
Politics
Hundreds of Moldovan citizens trained by Russia were set to overthrow government, police says
17 October 2024
Healthcare
Romanian autism non-profit launches social franchise
16 October 2024
Events
Central Romania: Sibiu Christmas Market reveals opening dates
15 October 2024
Transport
1,000-space parking lot to be added to Bucharest Airport
15 October 2024
Justice
Romanian Parliament votes to lift immunity of former health minister Nelu Tătaru
15 October 2024
Administration
Unirii Square consolidation project leads to major conflict between mayors, scandal in downtown Bucharest
15 October 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange launches recruitment process for General Manager