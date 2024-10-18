The new European Commission must come up with "a much more sustainable approach for the car industry" because otherwise, in the next two years, a large number of jobs will be lost, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on October 17.

The Romanian prime minister emphasized that the engine of the European economy is this particular industry and warned that "without the automotive industry, the Romanian economy collapses."

"It is still not too late because we are still at the beginning of the journey of both the European Commission and the European Parliament to have a much more sustainable approach regarding the automotive industry. If we do not take measures and raise the alarm from the beginning of this parliamentary cycle, next year and, moreover, in two years, we will witness major problems in the automotive industry," the PM said in a speech at the Forum for Sustainable and Affordable Mobility.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

