Simona Fodor
sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 01/21/2021 - 13:35
Culture

Newly-launched VoD platform offers access to Romanian films, documentaries

21 January 2021
Cineclic, a VoD platform launched at the beginning of this year, offers subscription-based access to Romanian feature films and documentaries, to be purchased from the National Film Archive, according to Radio Romania Cultural.

The platform, developed by SRDMEDIA, can be accessed from Romania and abroad. 

The content it makes available includes archive films, theater performances, TV series, documentaries, and animation productions.

The platform also plans to develop its own productions, including a TV series and two theater performances. 

(Photo: Theo Vesalinen/ Dreamstime)

Normal
(Photo: Theo Vesalinen/ Dreamstime)

