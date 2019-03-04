China Investment Corpo­ration to sell logistics business in Romania

China’s sovereign fund China Investment Corporation (CIC) plans to sell the Logicor deposits that it holds in Romania, according to unofficial sources quoted by Ziarul Financiar, and expects a price of around EUR 30 million.

In 2017, CIC took over logistics company Logicor from US investment fund Blackstone for EUR 12.25 million.

Logicor operates more than 155,000 square meters of logistics and industrial space in four locations in Romania. The company also has more than one million square meters of land for further development. Some of the most important tenants Logicor has in Romania are IKEA, Coca-Cola, DPD, Profi Rom Food, Heineken.

Blackstone had entered the local market at the end of 2015, when it acquired the logistics portfolio of the Austrian company Immofinanz, in a global deal involving properties in several European countries worth more than EUR 500 million.

