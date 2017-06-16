Children get to spend a night among giants at natural history museum in Bucharest

A new edition of the A night among giants (O noapte printre giganti) program, which gives children the chance to spend a night sleeping among the largest mammals that ever existed on Earth, kicks off today at the Grigore Antipa Natural History Museum in Bucharest.

The kids will spend the night doing a tour of the museum, watching documentaries on the life of animals, and sleeping among the giants.

Children aged 7-14 are expected to arrive at the museum at 21:00, and the parents can pick them up the next day, starting 08:30. The kids will also have breakfast at the museum.

Other similar events will be organized at Antipa Museum in the coming period, on June 30, July 7, July 21, August 4, August 25, September 1, and September 8, reports local Agerpres.

Registrations can me made at [email protected] The parents will have to pay RON 200 per children (some EUR 44), RON 300 (EUR 65) for two siblings, and RON 400 (EUR 88) for three siblings.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]