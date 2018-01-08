Superland, the largest amusement park for children in South-Eastern Europe, opened in the Transylvania city of Brasov almost one week ago.

The new amusement park covers 17,000 sqm and required an investment of EUR 10 million, local Adevarul reported. It offers a wide range of activities for children, such as slides and trampolines, but also flying cars and an 8D cinema.

Children aged over four years have a dedicated area that covers 1,400 sqm, where they can try the slides, trampolines, climbing areas, obstacle routes, and ball pools. Moreover, the kids less than four years of age also have a special area where they can have fun playing with the toys or try the slides adapted to their age.

The complex also includes Luna Park, a 400-sqm space where the children find a carousel, a pendulum, and flying cars. There are also battery-powered bumper cars equipped with laser guns and electronic games.

Kids older than six years can also play the latest video games in the area that hosts game consoles connected to large screens. There will also be an 8D cinema for them, which offers a 360-degree panoramic view. Moreover, Superland also includes a ski simulator for the children who like winter sports.

There are also special places for children parties with princesses or super heroes, which also offer a wide range of activities for the kids. Relaxation areas, shops, and restaurants are also part of the new amusement park’s offer.

Given the size of the park, the children receive special bracelets that let parents know where their children are just by using their mobile phones. Moreover, Superland has 120 employees and more than half of them are in charge of the children.

The amusement park is open from Sunday to Thursday between 10:00 and 22:00 and on Friday and Saturday between 10:00 and 23:00.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photos: Superland on Facebook)