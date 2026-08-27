Bucharest mayor considers higher heating tariffs this winter

Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu is considering raising the heating tariff paid by residents this winter as the municipal district heating company Termoenergetica faces financial difficulties and the city's heating system continues to operate below capacity.

Ciucu said the tariff paid by households has not increased since 2022 and remains among the lowest in Romania. The municipality currently covers most of the actual cost of heat supplied to residents.

“At the moment, two-thirds of the price, 60% in fact, is borne by the City Hall, by the people of Bucharest, and the rest is borne by the population,” Ciucu said, as reported by Profit.ro. He added that Termoenergetica and the municipality's specialised department had recommended an increase because of the company's difficult financial position.

The mayor said he would first discuss the proposal with political groups represented in the Bucharest General Council, as any tariff increase would require approval from councillors.

“I must discuss this first with the political groups. Because I can propose anything, but if it is not voted on in the General Council, it is in vain,” Ciucu said.

He also pointed to the relatively low level of the current household tariff compared with other Romanian cities, while warning that an increase could not be ruled out.

“At the moment, the price per population in Bucharest is among the lowest in the country. (...) I have no guarantee at this time that the price will not increase; it has not increased since 2022,” the mayor said.

Termoenergetica operates Bucharest's centralised heating system, which has continued to face technical and financial problems. The municipality's subsidies cover a substantial share of the difference between the regulated household tariff and the cost of producing and distributing heat.

A decision on any increase will therefore depend on negotiations among the political groups and a subsequent vote in the General Council.

iulian@romania-insider.com