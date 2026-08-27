Interim PM Ilie Bolojan hails Romania-Moldova ties as Chisinau marks 35 years of independence

Romanian interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan sent a message on Thursday, August 27, marking 35 years after the proclamation of the Republic of Moldova’s independence, saying that Romania has been and will remain “the closest partner.”

The prime minister recalled that Romania was the first state to recognize the independence of the Republic of Moldova, on August 27, 1991.

“Happy birthday, Moldova! Happy birthday, Bessarabian brothers!” Bolojan said in a Facebook post. The official emphasized that Romanians and Bessarabians are bound by “the same language, a shared history and a common destiny.”

Several festivities are taking place in Chisinau, including a military parade and a concert, to mark the Independence Day of the Republic of Moldova, celebrated on August 27.

Nicușor Dan on visit to Moldova

Romanian president Nicușor Dan is also currently in the Moldovan capital, where he will be received by President Maia Sandu and attend the military parade organized for the occasion. At the same time, Nicușor Dan will hold a trilateral meeting with Maia Sandu and the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the president’s official agenda.

In the evening, Maia Sandu, Nicușor Dan and Volodymyr Zelensky will address citizens in Great National Assembly Square, where a concert dedicated to Independence Day will take place, featuring established artists and musical bands from the Republic of Moldova. The event is part of the national program “Independence that unites us. Moldova-35.”

The program includes a total of more than 20 cultural, educational, commemorative, and festive events taking place throughout the year.

Message from Marco Rubio

United States state secretary Marco Rubio also sent a message marking the 35th anniversary of Moldova’s independence. “On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Moldova on the anniversary of their independence,” he said at the beginning of the message.

“The United States is proud to continue strengthening our partnership with Moldova. Over the past year, our two countries have deepened cooperation across a range of shared priorities. We have expanded economic ties, strengthened border security, and worked together to promote stability in the region,” the message continued.

In conclusion, the US official promised continued support for the “Moldovan people’s sovereignty and independence.”

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sjankauskas|Dreamstime.com)