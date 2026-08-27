New classical music festival brings 11 weekends of concerts to Constanța Casino

The first edition of the Cazino Music Festival will take place at Constanța Casino this fall, between September 12 and November 22. The program will bring international musicians and ensembles to the Black Sea city for 11 consecutive weekends.

Held under the artistic direction of Ioan Holender, who led the Vienna State Opera for almost two decades, the festival will feature chamber music, vocal recitals, jazz, and crossover performances.

“The most important thing is for what happens inside the Casino to match what the building represents on the outside. Quality must remain the common thread,” Holender said.

“Music should not be approached with the preconception that you first need to understand it to enjoy it. You can come without knowing, but you must come with an open mind and be curious enough to stay,” he added.

The festival will open on September 12 and 13 with the Janoska Ensemble, comprising brothers Ondrej, Roman, and František Janoska and double bassist Julius Darvas. Their program will combine classical works by Johann Strauss, Brahms, Bizet, Bartók, and Vivaldi with music by the Beatles and Astor Piazzolla.

Then, Italian ensemble I Solisti Veneti will perform on September 19 and 20, presenting works by Albinoni, Händel, Vivaldi, and Tartini.

Austrian baritone Liviu Holender and soprano Adriana González will take the stage on September 26 and 27 with a program ranging from Mozart, Verdi, and Leoncavallo to Bernstein, Gershwin, and American musical theater.

The lineup for October and November also includes CrossNova, Romana Amerling & The Henry Love Group, Hugo Wolf Quartett, Eddie Luis 5, sisters Ania and Sophie Druml, and Romania’s Arcadia Quartet. Soprano Adela Zaharia and baritone Ionuț Pascu will join Ioan Holender for two special recital and discussion evenings.

The festival is organized by Constanța Casino in partnership with the Mamaia-Constanța Destination Management Organization. It is intended to attract visitors to the seaside outside the traditional summer season.

“Culture can build a tourist season that continues long after summer,” organization president George Măndilă said. “A concert featuring international-level artists in a Casino that many Romanians want to see after its restoration can become the starting point for an entire weekend by the sea.”

Tickets are available through the Casino’s official website, its ticket office, and ticket machines located on the seafront.

The restored Art Nouveau landmark has reopened to the public and is now also being used as a cultural venue.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)