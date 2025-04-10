Chef Dragoș Bercea, Head of Culinary Experiences at Zooma, the event center of City Grill Group, awarded “Best Event Chef 2025” at the Chefi de România Gala

News from Companies

Chef Dragoș Bercea, the culinary experiences coordinator at Zooma – the event center of City Grill Group – has been named “Best Event Chef 2025” at the 3rd edition of the Chefi de România Gala, a landmark event for the local gastronomic industry. The award recognizes his significant contribution to the development of the fine events segment within City Grill Group, as well as the vision behind the creation of Zooma – a brand dedicated to culinary experiences for large-scale private and corporate events.

With over 20 years of experience in the field, Chef Dragoș Bercea is one of the professionals who have redefined how gastronomy is integrated into the architecture of a successful event, from menu and plating to the guests’ complete experience.

Dragoș Bercea is the founder and head chef at Zooma – the largest premium event center for personal and corporate occasions in the Bucharest metropolitan area, recently acquired by City Grill Group. Through Zooma, Chef Bercea has brought a fresh approach to gastronomic events: multisensory experiences, customized menus, attention to detail, and coherent culinary storytelling, regardless of the event’s scale.

With this recognition, City Grill Group further strengthens its position as a promoter of quality and excellence in the culinary field, both in its restaurants and in the private events space.

The award received by Dragoș Bercea is not only an individual accolade, but also a reflection of an organizational culture where performance, creativity, and attention to detail are part of City Grill's DNA.

"This award confirms what we see every day: Dragoș’s dedication, creativity, and vision make a difference in every aspect of our events. Zooma is a natural extension of the quality our City Grill restaurant customers are used to, and Dragoș plays a key role in shaping this premium direction," says Mihaela Bosneag, COO of Zooma.

Zooma – a destination for grand events, with up to 1,500 guests

Part of City Grill Group, Zooma has quickly established itself as a landmark venue for large-scale events, becoming the ideal choice for private parties, weddings, corporate events, and professional conferences. Located in Paradisul Verde, near Bucharest, and with a capacity of up to 1,500 people, Zooma offers a versatile and elegant space, backed by high culinary standards, impeccable services, and an experienced team dedicated to delivering memorable experiences. Whether it’s an exclusive gala or a milestone celebration, Zooma turns every event into a statement of style and refinement.

About Chefi de România Gala

Organized by TrendsHRB, the Chefi de România Gala is a leading event in Romania’s hospitality industry. The third edition centered on the theme “Legacy of Excellence,” celebrating the tradition, innovation, and contributions of chefs and pastry chefs who shape local gastronomic experiences. The jury included 10 top professionals such as Chef Nico Lontras, Lady Chef Oana Coantă, Pastry Chef Ana Consulea, and Chef Constantin Ghimpu.

About City Grill Group

City Grill Group is the leading Romanian-owned player in the restaurant industry. Founded in 2004, the group currently operates restaurants and cafés under the brands Caru’ cu Bere, Hanu’ lui Manuc, Pescăruș, Hanu’ Berarilor, Buongiorno.Italian, City Grill, City Grill Family, and City Grill Delivery, as well as La Boheme – the group’s first hotel – and more recent projects such as Aubergine, Marty Restaurants, and the Zooma event complex in Corbeanca.

From its very first restaurant, City Grill Group has been guided by the vision of offering guests the perfect spot for a business lunch, a relaxing break, or a quality meal with family and friends.

Through its venues, City Grill Group caters to the urban customer who enjoys spending time out in the city and organizing business or personal meetings over a coffee. The menus are accessible and diverse, featuring both Romanian and international cuisine.

Whether we’re talking about iconic recipes or any other dish on the menus, City Grill Group restaurants use only the best ingredients for their guests. The “secret” behind their dishes lies in fresh ingredients with carefully monitored origins, free from food additives. From freshly hand-cut fries to cage-free eggs and vegetables grown in their own greenhouse near Târgoviște, the group’s culinary philosophy focuses on bringing out the natural flavor of each ingredient, enhanced only by seasoning such as salt and pepper.

In all City Grill Group restaurants – which serve nearly 15,000 guests daily – oil, glass, cardboard, and plastic are recycled, and food waste is minimized through active campaigns.

