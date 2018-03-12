Romanian students design chair that warns of incorrect posture

Four students from the Cluj-Napoca Technical University, in western Romania, have designed an intelligent chair that warns sitters of their incorrect posture or when they have spent too much time sitting down. They are now looking for a partner to help them produce the chair on a larger scale and bring it to users in corporations, Actualdecluj.ro reported.

The four students are George Flutur, Ionut Danci, Lengyel Karoly and Movileanu Bogdan.

The chair is equipped with six sensors that send data to a server that centralizes the information. This is then checked with the help of a phone or desktop. Afterwards, the users receive notifications when they sit in an incorrect position but they can also monitor their posture in real time. Another feature can show historical data regarding the user’s posture.

“I think everyone would have something to win as many employees spend long hours sitting improperly,” George Flutur told Actualdecluj.ro.

The idea for the chair was first developed a year ago during a hackaton event.

[email protected]