Big Romanian outsourcing firm says its employees work better from home
29 May 2020
Computer Generated Solutions (CGS) Romania, the leader in the local business process outsourcing (BPO) market, says the performance of its employees hasn't been affected by the fact that most of them work from home.

About 85% of the company's almost 4,000 employees currently work from home. This transition took place in less than two weeks, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

"Even if the transition to a remote work system took place in a very short time, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, our employees adapted very quickly to the new conditions. The concept was not foreign to the company since we already had a significant percentage of colleagues who worked from home for 1-2 days a week. We were pleasantly impressed that, in the new conditions, employees have been prompter and more punctual," said Vladimir Sterescu, Country Manager CGS Romania.

"Following an internal survey, it turned out that most of those who work from home have a high degree of satisfaction, mainly mentioning positive aspects such as the elimination of commuting to the office and traffic, as well as peace, comfort, and home safety. All this translates into a higher degree of concentration and involvement," he added.

CGS Romania says it registered lately a considerable increase in the volume of calls received mainly due to the rise in the level of occupancy of consultants per unit of time worked. According to the evaluations received from the clients, the quality of the interaction and meeting the clients' needs increased by 20% during this period.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, about 10% of CGS Romania employees worked from home at least for a few days a week, this share being well above the local market average. According to a Eurostat study, only 0.4% of Romanians worked remotely in 2018.  

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

