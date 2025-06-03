Sun Trains: Romania’s CFR Călători launches 2025 summer rail program to the Black Sea

CFR Călători, the state railway operator in Romania, will launch its seasonal Trenurile Soarelui (Sun Trains) program on June 13/14, providing direct daily rail connections between major Romanian cities and the Black Sea resorts. Running through September 6/7, the program includes 54 direct trains, 32 of which are additional summer services introduced to support increased demand during the holiday season.

For three months, cities across Romania, from Oradea and Cluj-Napoca to Iași, Timișoara, Craiova, and Bucharest, will have direct rail links to popular seaside destinations, including Constanța and Mangalia. Sixteen additional trains will run each way daily, according to CFR.

The capital city will also benefit from frequent service on the Bucharest Nord–Constanța route, with departures every one to two hours. Travel times are 2 hours and 7 minutes on InterCity trains and 2 hours and 30 minutes on InterRegio services.

Among the season's highlights is the return of the Trenul Tineretului (Youth Train), running nightly from Sibiu to Mangalia via Râmnicu Vâlcea, Pitești, and Bucharest Nord. Train IR 1912 departs Sibiu at 18:38, passes through Bucharest in the early hours, and reaches Constanța at 06:11, continuing to Mangalia by 07:59.

Travelers heading to the Danube Delta will also benefit from seasonal connections. Direct Regio trains from Constanța to Tulcea Oraș, along with connections via Medgidia, will facilitate access to the region throughout the summer.

CFR promises modern travel conditions aboard the summer InterRegio trains, including air-conditioned cars, power outlets, eco-friendly toilets, and semi-automatic doors. Long-distance routes will also feature sleeping coaches.

The newly modernized InterCity trains, funded through Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), will operate on routes such as Brașov–Bucharest–Constanța, and the electrical unit Alstom Coradia Strem will serve the seaside line daily starting June 1.

Ticket prices for second-class seats between Bucharest and Constanța start at RON 43.50 for Regio trains, RON 82.50 for InterRegio, and RON 94.00 for InterCity. Advance purchases can secure discounts of up to 10%, with round-trip offers also available, according to CFR.

Tickets can be bought up to 30 days in advance through multiple channels: online at Cfrcalatori.ro, via the "CFR Călători bilete online" mobile app, from ticket machines in stations, or directly from CFR ticket offices and travel agencies.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)