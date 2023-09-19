Transport

Romanian railway company’s online booking service is unavailable on September 20

19 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

State-owned rail operator CFR Calatori said that travellers cannot buy tickets online on September 20, as the booking app "will be down for complex maintenance work."

According to the company, the online service will be unavailable the entire day, from 00:00 to 24:00.

"Passengers who have purchased tickets online for the journey on September 20, 2023, can travel by presenting to the train staff the 'pdf' ticket received by mail or downloaded from the application before 0:00 on September 20," reads the CFR announcement.

Also, travellers who have purchased tickets online and wish to change/cancel their trip can do so outside the period scheduled for maintenance work.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

Romanian railway company’s online booking service is unavailable on September 20

19 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

State-owned rail operator CFR Calatori said that travellers cannot buy tickets online on September 20, as the booking app "will be down for complex maintenance work."

According to the company, the online service will be unavailable the entire day, from 00:00 to 24:00.

"Passengers who have purchased tickets online for the journey on September 20, 2023, can travel by presenting to the train staff the 'pdf' ticket received by mail or downloaded from the application before 0:00 on September 20," reads the CFR announcement.

Also, travellers who have purchased tickets online and wish to change/cancel their trip can do so outside the period scheduled for maintenance work.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria