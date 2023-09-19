Romanian railway company’s online booking service is unavailable on September 20

State-owned rail operator CFR Calatori said that travellers cannot buy tickets online on September 20, as the booking app "will be down for complex maintenance work."

According to the company, the online service will be unavailable the entire day, from 00:00 to 24:00.

"Passengers who have purchased tickets online for the journey on September 20, 2023, can travel by presenting to the train staff the 'pdf' ticket received by mail or downloaded from the application before 0:00 on September 20," reads the CFR announcement.

Also, travellers who have purchased tickets online and wish to change/cancel their trip can do so outside the period scheduled for maintenance work.

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)