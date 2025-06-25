Workers prepare for strike at Romanian passenger railway carrier CFR Călători

Trade unions at Romanian passenger railway company CFR Călători will start the procedures leading up to the strike on July 1 if the new Collective Labor Agreement is not signed at the company level, announced the president of the Federation of Railway Transporters' Unions in Romania, Rodrigo Maxim, Economedia.ro reported.

CFR Călători has a survival budget, not a development budget, it will not go bankrupt nor will it stop traffic, but it risks becoming insolvent, the company's general manager, Traian Preoteasa, declared on June 19 in a press conference.

Preoteasa said that he requested that for 2025, the company be allocated an amount equal to last year's execution, given that the first fiscal corrective package endorsed last December cut almost RON 250 million of railway transport subsidies granted to students.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)