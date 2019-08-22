Romanian railway workers prepare for four-week strike

Train mechanics and the other employees of Romanian passenger railway company CFR Calatori are preparing for massive protests, to last four weeks, starting September 16, Agerpres reported.

They want to draw attention to the tragic situation in the railway sector, caused by the lack of investments, the president of the Federation of Railway Carrier Unions of Romania (FSTFR), Rodrigo Gabriel Maxim announced on August 21.

The protests will be organized together with the Federation of Locomotive Mechanics and the National Railway Federation.

“There will be protests in the form of picketing over a period of four weeks, from Monday to Thursday, every week. Monday in front of the Ministry of Transport, from 10:00 to 12:00, on Tuesday in front of the Parliament, on Wednesday in front of the Government and Thursday in front of the Ministry of Finance, between the same hours,” said Maxim.

At the same time, the technical staff declared a “technical strike”, because the company earmarks no money for spare parts and the mechanics are required to take used parts from the defective and overhauled locomotives. According to the head of the trade union, a critical situation was reached this summer, when many travelers couldn’t find seats in trains because the lack of rolling stock.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

