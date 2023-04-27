Macro

CFA poll shows bullish sentiment among Romanian analysts

27 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Both the current economic conditions and the expectations are in the “positive “ half of the chart again (over 50 on a 0 to 100 scale), and the overall Macroeconomic Confidence Index compiled by the CFA Society Romania was never higher since the war in Ukraine emerged last year.

The CFA index rose to 57.1 points in March, +4 points up from February, driven by the expectations shown at 53.6 points for the first time in the “positive” half of the chart in the past year after a 7-point leap that happened exactly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The current conditions indeed deteriorated slightly from February but remain positive at 64.3 points.

“In the light of the positive news from the economy,” the analysts’ confidence kept rising in March in line with the anticipated economic growth, Society’s deputy-head Adrian Codirlasu announced.

The bullish sentiment among analysts may be the result of the warm winter that prevented extreme scenarios sketched last autumn or the record profits in the banking sector (the primary environment for most of the analysts polled) – but they run somehow against the news related to the public finance (an unexpected 1%-of-GDP supplementary deficit), the execution of the Resilience Facility reforms (blocked) and the imminent political meltdown ahead of the multiple elections in 2024.

Inter alia, CFA Society's deputy head recently said he expects the pension funds to keep losing contributors’ money (in real terms). But this doesn’t seem to conflict with the “good news coming from the economy”.

Romania’s inflation remains in the double-digit area, and CFA analysts’ projection for a 9% rise in prices over the next 12-month period implies that it will remain so by the end of the year.

The CFA analysts expect the government to perform relatively well and keep the budget deficit at 5.1% of GDP (4.4% of GDP being the official target) - compared to the 5.7% projection recently upheld by the Fiscal Council.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jakkapant Turasen/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

CFA poll shows bullish sentiment among Romanian analysts

27 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Both the current economic conditions and the expectations are in the “positive “ half of the chart again (over 50 on a 0 to 100 scale), and the overall Macroeconomic Confidence Index compiled by the CFA Society Romania was never higher since the war in Ukraine emerged last year.

The CFA index rose to 57.1 points in March, +4 points up from February, driven by the expectations shown at 53.6 points for the first time in the “positive” half of the chart in the past year after a 7-point leap that happened exactly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The current conditions indeed deteriorated slightly from February but remain positive at 64.3 points.

“In the light of the positive news from the economy,” the analysts’ confidence kept rising in March in line with the anticipated economic growth, Society’s deputy-head Adrian Codirlasu announced.

The bullish sentiment among analysts may be the result of the warm winter that prevented extreme scenarios sketched last autumn or the record profits in the banking sector (the primary environment for most of the analysts polled) – but they run somehow against the news related to the public finance (an unexpected 1%-of-GDP supplementary deficit), the execution of the Resilience Facility reforms (blocked) and the imminent political meltdown ahead of the multiple elections in 2024.

Inter alia, CFA Society's deputy head recently said he expects the pension funds to keep losing contributors’ money (in real terms). But this doesn’t seem to conflict with the “good news coming from the economy”.

Romania’s inflation remains in the double-digit area, and CFA analysts’ projection for a 9% rise in prices over the next 12-month period implies that it will remain so by the end of the year.

The CFA analysts expect the government to perform relatively well and keep the budget deficit at 5.1% of GDP (4.4% of GDP being the official target) - compared to the 5.7% projection recently upheld by the Fiscal Council.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jakkapant Turasen/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world