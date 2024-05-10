VTEX brings the power of digital commerce innovation to Barcelona, setting the trend of an industry estimated to exceed USD 750 bln by 2027

News from Companies

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier B2C and B2B brands, is ready to set the trend of the digital commerce industry in Europe, bringing the most relevant event in the vibrant city of Barcelona.

Currently, the ecommerce scenario shows high penetration rates in the main economies. According to a German consulting firm ECDB study, eCommerce has developed and grown constantly over the last seven years. It is expected to exceed 750 billion US dollars by 2027.

VTEX will bring together the entire ecommerce ecosystem to exchange knowledge and do business. Around 3.000 commerce specialists worldwide are expected to come together and connect in an event that is already a success in New York, Sao Paulo, and Mexico. With Europe being one of the most important economic centers in the world, VTEX Connect Europe will be organized for the first time on the continent and take place at Palau de Congressos de Catalunya, in Barcelona, ​​on June 7th.

"We believe it is crucial to provide industry professionals with spaces that offer specialized content, digital solutions, and market insights to help them make profitable decisions for their businesses," said Santiago Naranjo, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at VTEX. "Barcelona has become the meeting point for one of the most relevant digital commerce and networking events in the sector, and we are excited to bring VTEX Connect to Europe for the first time".

World-class speakers from across the globe will take the stage, sharing their expertise and presenting groundbreaking insights on the future of commerce. The agenda will be led by +30 international experts representing the industry who will share their experiences through different conferences and workshops with topics ranging from innovation, pragmatic composability, Women in Tech, communication strategies, consumer behavior, what It is what brands are doing to transform the market, Gen AI and customer-centric strategies, among others.

Top management members from companies such as VTEX, LinkedIn, NASA, OBI, Whirlpool, Santander, AWS, RedCloud, and Valtech will be among the speakers. Special guests will also join the VTEX event to share their stories, wisdom, and practical takeaways, ensuring a truly enriching experience for all attendees.

The event offers a platform where digital commerce professionals can immerse themselves in knowledge sessions presented by speakers who are leading experts in retail, ecommerce, B2B businesses, digital marketing, and solutions for digital companies. The value proposition is to promote practical knowledge through the latest trends and presentation of success stories, promoting networking and business. At the same time, it will be a perfect setting to present the most innovative solutions, and for attendees to learn how to optimize their operations and strategies to take their digital businesses to the next level.

Those interested in being part of the event can purchase their tickets here.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the composable and complete commerce platform that enables companies that want to make smart IT investments to modernize their technology solutions, streamline their operations and reduce maintenance costs. Through our pragmatic, composability-based approach, we empower brands, distributors, and retailers with unmatched flexibility and comprehensive solutions, empowering them to invest exclusively in what provides a competitive advantage and increases profitability. VTEX enjoys the trust of 2,600 B2C and B2B customers globally, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker and Whirlpool, with 3,500 active online stores in 43 countries (data for the last fiscal year ended December 31, 2023).

*This is a Press release.