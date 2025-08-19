Macro

Romania's macroeconomic confidence index up in July on first fiscal reform package

19 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The macroeconomic confidence index compiled by CFA Society Romania based on a survey among its members improved by 5 points in July compared to June, entirely driven by better expectations (+8.6 points), but the current conditions component (-2.2 points) reached the lowest value in the past years and both components remain deep in the "negative" half of the scale.

The overall index reached 34.9 points on a 0-100 scale, where the 50-point benchmark indicates normal economic conditions and steady expectations. 

The expectations (33.6 points) lag behind current conditions (37.5 points), and both components have been on a downward trend over the past year.

The analysts' sentiment has visibly improved after the government passed the first fiscal reform package on July 9 and S&P affirmed Romania's sovereign rating (BBB-/negative). None of the analysts surveyed expects a downgrade in the following 12 months. 

The projections for the budget deficit this year (cash terms) worsened to 7.6% of GDP from 7.5% in the June survey. The expectations for the economic growth this year have also deteriorated, to 0.8% from 0.9% in June. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lovelyday12/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania's macroeconomic confidence index up in July on first fiscal reform package

19 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The macroeconomic confidence index compiled by CFA Society Romania based on a survey among its members improved by 5 points in July compared to June, entirely driven by better expectations (+8.6 points), but the current conditions component (-2.2 points) reached the lowest value in the past years and both components remain deep in the "negative" half of the scale.

The overall index reached 34.9 points on a 0-100 scale, where the 50-point benchmark indicates normal economic conditions and steady expectations. 

The expectations (33.6 points) lag behind current conditions (37.5 points), and both components have been on a downward trend over the past year.

The analysts' sentiment has visibly improved after the government passed the first fiscal reform package on July 9 and S&P affirmed Romania's sovereign rating (BBB-/negative). None of the analysts surveyed expects a downgrade in the following 12 months. 

The projections for the budget deficit this year (cash terms) worsened to 7.6% of GDP from 7.5% in the June survey. The expectations for the economic growth this year have also deteriorated, to 0.8% from 0.9% in June. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lovelyday12/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 August 2025
Politics
Romanian president calls for strong security guarantees for Ukraine, immediate return of abducted children
19 August 2025
Energy
Romania to establish Cybersecurity Incident Response Center in Energy
19 August 2025
Politics
Romanian president visits Roșia Montană mountain town, famous due to anti-mining protests
19 August 2025
Transport
Drilling for first subway tunnel segment to Bucharest’s Otopeni Airport complete
19 August 2025
Environment
RetuRO pilot in Bucharest parks allows people to leave bottles for others to reclaim deposit
19 August 2025
M&A
UniCredit completes merger with Alpha Bank Romania
19 August 2025
M&A
Romanian retailer Annabella marks major expansion with 87 stores taken over from Mega Image
19 August 2025
M&A
Romania’s government reportedly bans sale of E.ON’s local utility subsidiary to Hungarian MVM