CES BUCHAREST Study: Food, Cosmetics, and Children's Products are the Most Frequently Purchased Sustainable Products

News from Companies

However, prices and lack of information discourage Romanians from making such purchases.

More than half of Romanians (52%) say they adopt sustainable behavior in their daily lives and 53% frequently buy sustainable products, according to a study conducted by the BUCHAREST CENTER FOR ECONOMY & SOCIETY (CES Bucharest).

The most sought-after sustainable products are food, mentioned by almost 6 out of 10 respondents, followed by cosmetics and personal care items (30%), children's products (28%), electronics and appliances (26%), and clothing and footwear (16%), according to the study.

The main obstacles to purchasing sustainable products are high prices, cited by 42% of respondents, and lack of information, cited by 28%.

The study shows a clear discrepancy between stated intentions and actual consumer behavior: sustainability has a high degree of social desirability and significant growth potential in Romania, but an integrated approach is needed that targets both consumer education and improving the supply of sustainable products at competitive prices.

Over half of Romanians (52%) say they adopt sustainable behavior in their daily lives, and 53% say they frequently purchase sustainable products, according to a study conducted by the BUCHAREST CENTER FOR ECONOMY & SOCIETY (CES Bucharest).

Among those who consistently choose sustainable products, 25% purchase them 1-3 times a month, 19% always opt for such products, and 9% buy them 5-10 times a month. The most sought-after products are food, mentioned by almost 57% of respondents, followed by cosmetics and personal care items (30%), children's products (28%), electronics and appliances (26%), and clothing and footwear (16%), the study shows.

The main obstacles to purchasing sustainable products are high prices, mentioned by 42% of respondents, and lack of information, mentioned by 28%.

When it comes to sustainability, most respondents associate the concept with recycling. Thirty-six percent of respondents indicated that sustainability means recycling and conserving natural resources, while 31% responded that it means "a set of behaviors aimed at reducing the negative impact on the environment, the community, or society as a whole." Recycling (51%), avoiding food waste (37%), using green energy (31%), and protecting biodiversity (25%) were indicated by Romanians as the main activities they frequently engage in.

Sustainable corporate actions increasingly appreciated by Romanians

Corporate responsibility is becoming a very important factor for consumers. According to a study by CES Bucharest, 60% of Romanians believe that the private sector should be involved in protecting the environment, 26% in supporting local producers, 23% in the responsible use of resources, and 21% in social responsibility projects that support communities.

Another important finding of the study shows that Romanians are not convinced by the way companies currently communicate on sustainability issues. Only 16% rate this communication as "good," and 24% rate it as "very good and clear”.

There is a clear expectation on the part of Romanians that employers are organizations concerned with sustainability, 32% of respondents indicated this aspect as very important and 27% as important.

High potential for the development of the market for sustainable products and services

The study shows a clear discrepancy between stated intentions and actual consumer behavior: while more than half of Romanians (52%) say they adopt sustainable behavior in their daily lives, more than half say they are discouraged from making sustainable purchases due to high prices, lack of information, or limited availability of such products on the local market.

Sustainability thus has a high degree of social desirability and significant growth potential in Romania, but an integrated approach is needed that focuses both on educating consumers and improving the range of sustainable products available at competitive prices.

The study's conclusions will be discussed at the CES ESG Conference 2025, organized by CES Bucharest on September 18, at the Palace of Parliament. The event highlights solutions through which the private sector can better respond to consumer expectations, while accelerating the transition to a circular economy.

*The study was commissioned by CES Bucharest and conducted by CURS (Center for Urban and Regional Sociology) at the national level between November 18 and 30, 2024, on a sample of 1,067 people, with a maximum margin of error of +/- 3% at a 95% confidence level.

---

*This is a press release.