Certinvest launches 12 and 22-year fixed-term investment funds

Assets management firm Certinvest launched two investment funds with a predetermined time horizon, Certinvest TARGET 2035 and Certinvest TARGET 2045, which are the first fixed-term investment funds of 12 and 22 years, respectively.

The funds will have exposure to both the domestic and international markets.

The two funds are positioned as investment alternatives to private pension funds and life insurance with capital accumulation.

The difference is due to the fact that liquidity is much higher: investments can withdraw money from their funds on a quarterly basis between a certain period at the end of each quarter, without penalties.

Certinvest TARGET 2035 will place in the first phase 70% of the portfolio in shares and traded participation securities that invest predominantly in shares, while the Certinvest TARGET 2045 fund will place in the first phase a proportion of 95% of its portfolio in shares and in traded equity securities that invest predominantly in shares.

(Photo: Alina Huidumac, executive director, SAI Certinvest; photo source: the company)