Canadian electronic parts producer to lay off 450 employees in Romania

Canadian group Celestica International, a supplier of electronic equipment components for major companies such as Alcatel, HP, Honeywell or NEC, is going to lay off some 450 people at its Romanian subsidiary, Profit.ro reported.

In 2018, the company had 1,650 employees, according to the latest data available.

Prior to this year’s decision of cutting the workforce, the company expanded the production capacity and office area of its factory in Bors, Bihor county, in western Romania, and regularly transferred capital to the Romanian branch that has been hovering in the loss area.

Now, however, the group plans to fire people in Romania, in a move said to be aimed at “ensuring that the organization structure meets the needs of the business”. The volume of operations in Oradea must be brought in line with the revenues (sales), the company’s representatives explained.

The people to be dismissed will receive compensatory salaries, and a redistribution will be attempted, where possible.

Celestica Romania posted revenues of EUR 300 mln and EUR 15 mln losses in 2018.

