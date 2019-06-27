Ceetrus completes third phase of Coresi Business Park office project in Brasov

Real estate developer Ceetrus Romania (the former Immochan), has completed the third phase of the Coresi Business Park office project, which is part of the Coresi Neighborhood in Brasov. The investment in this phase amounted to EUR 14 million.

The investment covered the construction of a 15,000 sqm office building, which will include co-working spaces and a conference area. After the completion of this phase, the park reached a developed area of 60,000 sqm and changed its name to Coresi Business Campus.

Ceetrus plans to continue developing the project in the next eight years, to a total of 100,000 sqm.

Ceetrus Romania manages a portfolio of 23 shopping centers and has expanded its investments to the residential and office segments as well with the Coresi project in Brasov, one of the largest urban regeneration projects in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Coresibusinesspark.ro)