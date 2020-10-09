Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 08:14
Real Estate
French group Ceetrus unveils 36-hectare mixed real-estate project in southwestern RO
10 September 2020
French group Ceetrus, one of the biggest retail park owners in Romania, launched on Wednesday, September 9, the masterplan for a new real estate project in Resita, southwestern Romania.

The company will develop the project on 36 hectares of land on the Mociur-UCM Resita industrial platform, Economica.net reported. The project will include a mall, an aquapark, office spaces, residential spaces, and a hotel and will be developed in four stages.

“We give back to the city 36 hectares, and we assume together with the community the mission to build part of Resita 2030,” said Tatian Diaconu, CEO of Ceetrus Romania.

The project’s first phase will consist of developing a 35,000-sqm shopping mall. A DIY store, a 4-hectare aquapark, and a 150-room hotel will be added in the second phase. Phase three includes 4,000 sqm of office spaces, and phase four will add another hotel.

In addition to the retail, office, entertainment, and accommodation facilities, the project will also include 582 apartments that will be developed in three stages.

The company hasn’t mentioned the size of the investments. However, it could find partners to develop some components, like for the Coresi mixed-use project it developed in Brasov on the former Tractorul factory.

