Romanian competition body screens sale of COS Targoviste core assets to Beltrame

The Romanian Competition Council is screening the transaction through which Italy’s Beltrame intends to take over the functional assets belonging to the bankrupt special steels producer COS Târgovişte, daily Adevarul reported.

In Romania, the Italian group Beltrame already operates through Donalam, the heavy profile rolling mill of the former steel plant in Calarasi.

COS Târgovişte is currently in the process of judicial reorganization after the production activities were suspended in 2019.

The functional assets that are the object of the transaction include real estate, equipment and stocks necessary for the development of the production activity, respectively the manufacture of steel and long steel products, as well as for the development of the related activities.

The competition authority will assess this economic concentration to establish its compatibility with a normal competitive environment and will issue a decision.

