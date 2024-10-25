Bucharest's Cathedral Plaza developer seeks ways to contest demolishing ruling

Millennium Building Development, the owner of the land and the Cathedral Plaza office building in Bucharest that recently failed to recover its building permit in court and faces demolition at the request of the City Hall, said it will pursue "all legal options to protect property in the face of administrative excesses and political infighting reflected in the inconsistent laws and public confrontational attitudes that led to the mistakes in this case."

Under a final ruling, the Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected on October 19, 2024, the objection filed by Millennium Building Development that could have prevented the demolition of this building. Bucharest municipality said that enacting the demolition order is only a mere bureaucratic procedure.

Millennium Building Development argues that the court ignores the existence of the building that was developed based on a construction permit revoked only after the building was completed.

(Photo source: the company)