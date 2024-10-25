Real Estate

Bucharest's Cathedral Plaza developer seeks ways to contest demolishing ruling

25 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Millennium Building Development, the owner of the land and the Cathedral Plaza office building in Bucharest that recently failed to recover its building permit in court and faces demolition at the request of the City Hall, said it will pursue "all legal options to protect property in the face of administrative excesses and political infighting reflected in the inconsistent laws and public confrontational attitudes that led to the mistakes in this case."

Under a final ruling, the Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected on October 19, 2024, the objection filed by Millennium Building Development that could have prevented the demolition of this building. Bucharest municipality said that enacting the demolition order is only a mere bureaucratic procedure.

Millennium Building Development argues that the court ignores the existence of the building that was developed based on a construction permit revoked only after the building was completed. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Real Estate

Bucharest's Cathedral Plaza developer seeks ways to contest demolishing ruling

25 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Millennium Building Development, the owner of the land and the Cathedral Plaza office building in Bucharest that recently failed to recover its building permit in court and faces demolition at the request of the City Hall, said it will pursue "all legal options to protect property in the face of administrative excesses and political infighting reflected in the inconsistent laws and public confrontational attitudes that led to the mistakes in this case."

Under a final ruling, the Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected on October 19, 2024, the objection filed by Millennium Building Development that could have prevented the demolition of this building. Bucharest municipality said that enacting the demolition order is only a mere bureaucratic procedure.

Millennium Building Development argues that the court ignores the existence of the building that was developed based on a construction permit revoked only after the building was completed. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 October 2024
Defense
Three more F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft purchased from Norway arrive in Romania
25 October 2024
Justice
Russian court issues arrest warrant for Romanian journalist after Kursk report
25 October 2024
Events
Halloween calendar: Events taking place in Bucharest and in the country
25 October 2024
M&A
Romania’s Digi Communications gets permit to buy Portugal’s fourth-largest telco
25 October 2024
Events
Doing it for the KIDS: Untold joins Romanian campaign to raise funds for life-saving flights for seriously ill children
24 October 2024
Healthcare
Government pilot project aims to create Romania’s first smart hospital in Târgu Mureș
24 October 2024
Tech
Samsung Galaxy AI now available in Romanian
24 October 2024
Environment
Petricani Meadow one step closer to becoming Bucharest’s new protected natural area