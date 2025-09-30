Catalyst Romania invests €1.25 million in Carfix - the digital ecosystem that reduces vehicle-related costs by up to 60%

News from Companies

Carfix, the SaaS platform that interconnects insurers, brokers, auto repair shops, dealers, leasing companies, and end-users into a 100% online ecosystem, announces the closing of a strategic €1.25 million investment from Catalyst Romania, one of the most prominent Venture Capital funds in the region.

Carfix develops digital solutions for complete claims management, automatic cost estimates, configurable authorization flows, real-time monitoring of interventions and preventive maintenance, as well as an integrated marketplace for evaluations and transactions. Carfix saves time for its clients, reduces operating costs by up to 60%, decreases CO2 emissions by up to 30%, and lowers personnel dependency by 75%.

Launched in Romania through a strategic partnership with GT Motive, a global leader in automotive damage estimation and part of Solvd (Allianz Group), Carfix attracted in 2020 a strategic investment from Autonom, the leader of Romania’s mobility market. That investment was based on the complementarity of the two companies’ activities and their common growth potential. This step consolidated the growth direction and synergy between Carfix and Autonom. Subsequently, Carfix accelerated its international expansion, and in 2023 concluded a partnership with LKQ CEE, the leader in auto parts distribution, which strengthened its position in Central and Eastern Europe. Regional consolidation continues through the expansion of operations in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary.

The investment aims to expand the platform both locally and across Europe, offering fleet companies, insurers, leasing firms, auto repair shops, and dealers access to an integrated ecosystem that automates processes, reduces processing time, and ensures end-to-end control of automotive operations. For current and future partners, this financing means new functionalities, extended territorial coverage, and concrete growth opportunities in a market validated by renowned investors.

Alin Stanciu, Partner, Catalyst Romania: "Carfix represents exactly the type of innovation we are looking for – a solution that fundamentally transforms a traditional sector through full digitalization. The team has demonstrated a deep understanding of market needs, building not only a digital auto solution but also an aggregator that changes the way companies manage their fleets, services, and auto costs – promoting transparency, efficiency, and sustainability. This financing will support Carfix in its European expansion and strengthen its role in Romania as a reference player in the digitalization of the automotive industry. This announcement marks the eleventh investment from Catalyst Romania Fund II, further consolidating the Fund’s mission to support growth and innovation in the technology ecosystem of Romania and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).”

Approximately 150 companies are already using Carfix to reduce auto costs by up to 60%, eliminate bureaucracy, and fully streamline their mobility-related operations: Autonom Services, Omniasig VIG, Groupama Asigurari, Grawe Asigurări, Prime Risk Consultants, Arval Service Lease, Leasplan, Ald Automotive, Hertz, as well as auto repair shops and Renault Renew dealerships.

"For us, this investment is a validation of the direction we have taken. Carfix was created to eliminate bureaucracy, provide transparency, and simplify the experience of partners in the automotive industry. Supported by Catalyst Romania, we can accelerate digital transformation and bring these benefits on a much larger scale,” says Sorin Iacob, CEO of Carfix.

Together with Catalyst Romania, Carfix is entering a new stage of growth, accelerating the development of digital solutions and expanding its network of partners regionally. The company’s goal is to become the digital standard in managing automotive costs and operations, providing a complete, efficient, and sustainable ecosystem for all those seeking to save time, money, and resources in vehicle management processes.

About Carfix

Carfix, was founded and became a distributor of GT Motive’s solutions, in 2015 by Sorin Iacob, its current CEO, laying the technological foundation that would support the company’s growth. In 2020, Carfix emerged as a digital ecosystem dedicated to the automotive industry, with two main directions: the B2C app for individual car owners and the B2B Carfix Connect platform for insurers, leasing companies, and fleet managers, based on recurring subscription and transaction revenues. Carfix’s solutions cover all market segments: from centralized fleet management and complete digitalization of claims to the automation of repair shop processes and integration with parts suppliers. Its development has been supported by the team’s experience in automotive, insurance, and IT, as well as by shareholder support and strategic partnerships. A key milestone was participation in the InnovX accelerator, which opened access to international markets and prepared the company for scaling. In 2025, Carfix obtained an EBRD grant for brand consolidation and repositioning as an industry leader and promoter of sustainable innovation. Thus, the company confirmed its status as a relevant player and trusted partner in the mobility ecosystem, with European expansion plans and the goal of becoming a standard in the digitalization of the automotive industry.

www.carfixconnect.eu

About Catalyst Romania

Catalyst Romania is a pioneer in private equity and venture capital investments in Romania, having launched its first fund in 2012, financed through the JEREMIE initiative, and in late 2020 launched its second fund, Catalyst Romania Fund II. Catalyst Romania funds focus on providing early-stage and growth capital to young technology companies from Romania and Eastern Europe, which have the potential to become leaders in their sector in the region or achieve global success. Catalyst Romania Fund II is a VC fund managed by Catalyst II GP, both entities being established under Luxembourg law and acting as an alternative investment fund and, respectively, as an alternative investment fund manager.

www.catalystromania.com

About InnovFin Equity and JEREMIE Holding Fund Romania

Catalyst Romania Fund II is supported by (i) JEREMIE Holding Fund Romania, an investment program between EIF and the Government of Romania, under which EIF acts on behalf and for the ultimate benefit of the Government of Romania and invests the reflows generated by the operations implemented under the JEREMIE Holding Fund Romania during the eligibility period 2007-2013, and (ii) InnovFin Equity, with the financial backing of the European Union under Horizon 2020 Financial Instruments and the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) established under the Investment Plan for Europe. The purpose of EFSI is to help support financing and implementing productive investments in the European Union and to ensure increased access to financing.

About EIF

The European Investment Fund is part of the European Investment Bank Group. Its central mission is to support Europe’s micro, small and medium-sized businesses by helping them to access finance. EIF designs and develops venture and growth capital, guarantees, and microfinance instruments which specifically target this market segment. In this role, EIF fosters EU objectives in support of innovation, research and development, entrepreneurship, growth, and employment.

www.eif.org

*This is a press release.