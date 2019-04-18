European tech-focused private equity firm sets new VC fund in Romania

European technology-focused private equity and venture capital firm 3TS Capital Partners will launch this year Catalyst Romania II, a new fund with a target capitalization of about EUR 40 million, Wall-street.ro reported.

Catalyst Romania II will be a venture capital and capital growth fund for technology companies, which aims to continue on the same strategic line as the fund previously launched by 3TS Capital.

“The fund will invest about EUR 40 million and will be mainly for Romania, but we will also look for opportunities in neighboring countries like Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary or Moldova,” said Marius Ghenea, 3TS partner.

The amounts initially allocated to a company will be around EUR 1 million, with more funds given later to companies depending on their progress.

Just like the first fund did, Catalyst Romania II will be looking at the companies that are local leaders in Romania in different segments of technology but also to companies that fit the profile of “global challengers”; namely they develop technologies in Romania or the region and later export them internationally, Ghenea explained.

Eventually, the exit options are the sale of the firm to a larger one that needs either the technology developed by the local company or the market it controls. Listing the local company’s shares is not a typical case, Ghenea added.

