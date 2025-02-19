Catalin Safta, CTO at Matricia Solutions talks about managing carbon footprint reporting and the importance of legal compliance

Expert Corner

Environmental protection is becoming a global priority, and carbon footprint regulations are becoming increasingly stringent. Under European and national legislation, large companies in Romania are required to monitor and report their carbon emissions annually. Cătălin Safta, a sustainability expert, emphasizes the importance of complying with these legal requirements: "Trust us, you don’t want to play around with these regulations – the fines can be significant, and compliance is not optional."

According to Romanian legislation, based on EU Regulation 2023/956 of the European Parliament and Council from May 10, 2023, large companies are required to calculate both direct and indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated by their activities. These emissions must be monitored based on energy consumption, resource use, and other processes contributing to their carbon footprint. The reporting must be accurate and comply with legal standards, including submitting reports to relevant authorities, such as the Ministry of Finance or national bodies administering the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

Technology – A Key Ally in Sustainability

"The good news? To meet these requirements, companies don’t need to invest in external auditors or hire in-house experts in this field. They can use technology to simplify the monitoring and reporting process by leveraging something they already have: invoices, says Catalin Safta, Chief Technology Officer at Matricia Solutions.

At Matricia Solutions, we transform carbon emission reporting from a legal obligation into a strategic advantage. Our integrated platforms use advanced technology to automatically extract information from energy invoices, accurately calculating carbon emissions. This allows companies to easily comply with legal requirements while submitting reports to authorities without requiring extensive internal expertise.

Moreover, our solutions go beyond compliance by providing a detailed perspective on the environmental impact of a company's activities. By analyzing the generated data, organizations can identify major sources of emissions, optimize energy consumption, and reduce operational waste.

Case Study: Managing Carbon Emission reporting for a top 3 construction company

In addition to these functionalities, our platforms are tailored to meet the specific needs of large companies, such as those in the construction industry. In a project implemented for an industry leader, we automated the processing of invoices for hundreds of active construction sites. Invoices are automatically downloaded, archived, and linked to each project’s code, ensuring traceability and reducing the time required for manual processing.

"Additionally, by leveraging artificial intelligence, we developed a system for classifying and extracting metadata from complex documents, such as contracts and annexes. This system not only quickly identifies essential information but also facilitates data extraction for sustainability reports", adds Catalin Safta.

This solution enables the seamless integration of information needed for evaluating the ecological and social impact of projects, contributing to operational efficiency and risk reduction in alignment with the company's sustainability goals.

Thus, reporting becomes more than just a legal obligation – it becomes a strategic tool for innovation, increased efficiency, and transparency in relationships with partners and clients.

With Matricia Solutions, you have the right partner to tackle sustainability challenges and leverage the economic benefits of sustainable management.