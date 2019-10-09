Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/10/2019 - 20:05
Business
Blockchain project designed by Romanian gets USD 14.5 mln financing
10 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CasperLabs, a startup that develops an open-source blockchain platform, whose architect is Romanian researcher Vlad Zamfir, has received a USD 14.5 million financing in a Series A funding round led by international financier Terren Piezer, according to CoinDesk.com.

CasperLabs said it would use the new funds to speed up product development and bring more engineers on board.

The startup was launched in February with Romanian researcher Vlad Zamfir, who worked on the Ethereum cryptocurrency project, serving as lead consensus protocol architect. CasperLabs’ project aims to build a new blockchain-based on an improved version of the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus protocol, associated with Ethereum. The goal is to deploy a “fully decentralized, sharded and scalable next-generation blockchain,” according to CoinDesk.com.

[email protected]

(Photo source: YouTube screen caption / Web3 Foundation)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/10/2019 - 20:05
Business
Blockchain project designed by Romanian gets USD 14.5 mln financing
10 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CasperLabs, a startup that develops an open-source blockchain platform, whose architect is Romanian researcher Vlad Zamfir, has received a USD 14.5 million financing in a Series A funding round led by international financier Terren Piezer, according to CoinDesk.com.

CasperLabs said it would use the new funds to speed up product development and bring more engineers on board.

The startup was launched in February with Romanian researcher Vlad Zamfir, who worked on the Ethereum cryptocurrency project, serving as lead consensus protocol architect. CasperLabs’ project aims to build a new blockchain-based on an improved version of the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus protocol, associated with Ethereum. The goal is to deploy a “fully decentralized, sharded and scalable next-generation blockchain,” according to CoinDesk.com.

[email protected]

(Photo source: YouTube screen caption / Web3 Foundation)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40