Business

Carrefour: Sales rise in Romania faster than anywhere else in Europe

03 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Carrefour Romania's gross sales (VAT included) exceeded EUR 1.3bn in the first half of this year, after an 11.5% y/y like-for-like increase that filters out the effects of supplementary outlets opened between the two periods of time.

This is the highest growth in Europe, but this was largely due to inflation that continued to exceed 10% in the middle of this year.

A steady exchange rate means prices increased quickly when expressed in euros as well.

The French group operated 405 stores in several formats in Romania at the end of June, 28 units more than a year ago.

Thus, the network was expanded with 26 convenience stores, a supermarket and a mixed unit between discount and cash & carry, operated under the Supeco brand, according to Ziarul Financiar.

On the hypermarket format, there were no changes in the number of sales spaces.

(Photo: Carrefour)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Business

Carrefour: Sales rise in Romania faster than anywhere else in Europe

03 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Carrefour Romania's gross sales (VAT included) exceeded EUR 1.3bn in the first half of this year, after an 11.5% y/y like-for-like increase that filters out the effects of supplementary outlets opened between the two periods of time.

This is the highest growth in Europe, but this was largely due to inflation that continued to exceed 10% in the middle of this year.

A steady exchange rate means prices increased quickly when expressed in euros as well.

The French group operated 405 stores in several formats in Romania at the end of June, 28 units more than a year ago.

Thus, the network was expanded with 26 convenience stores, a supermarket and a mixed unit between discount and cash & carry, operated under the Supeco brand, according to Ziarul Financiar.

On the hypermarket format, there were no changes in the number of sales spaces.

(Photo: Carrefour)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 August 2023
Business
Romania's ruling coalition promises to cut public spending, tax loopholes
31 July 2023
Tech
SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest
31 July 2023
Interviews
Oltenia de sub Munte: The Romanian region aiming to become a UNESCO geopark
26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges