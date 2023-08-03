Carrefour: Sales rise in Romania faster than anywhere else in Europe

Carrefour Romania's gross sales (VAT included) exceeded EUR 1.3bn in the first half of this year, after an 11.5% y/y like-for-like increase that filters out the effects of supplementary outlets opened between the two periods of time.

This is the highest growth in Europe, but this was largely due to inflation that continued to exceed 10% in the middle of this year.

A steady exchange rate means prices increased quickly when expressed in euros as well.

The French group operated 405 stores in several formats in Romania at the end of June, 28 units more than a year ago.

Thus, the network was expanded with 26 convenience stores, a supermarket and a mixed unit between discount and cash & carry, operated under the Supeco brand, according to Ziarul Financiar.

On the hypermarket format, there were no changes in the number of sales spaces.

(Photo: Carrefour)

