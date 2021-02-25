Carrefour names former French Air Force officer at the helm of its business in Romania

French retailer Carrefour has appointed Julien Munch as the new CEO of its operations in Romania.

As of March 1, he will replace Jean Richard de Latour, who will take on a new role at group level.

Julien Munch will report to François Melchior de Polignac, Executive Director for Northern and Eastern Europe at Carrefour. de Polignac was also CEO of Carrefour Romania in the past.

Julien Munch began his career in 2000 as an officer in the French Air Force, being active in France, with international missions.

Subsequently, he worked in the General Inspectorate of Finance, within the French Ministry of Economy and Finance.

In 2017, he joined the Fnac-Darty Group as Montparnasse Store Manager, and then took over the position of Fnac Paris Network Director.

Carrefour is one of the top three retailers in Romania in terms of revenues, with sales of EUR 2.3 bln in 2020. It operates over 360 stores in the country, under several formats.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

