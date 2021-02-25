Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/25/2021 - 08:21
People

Carrefour names former French Air Force officer at the helm of its business in Romania

25 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French retailer Carrefour has appointed Julien Munch as the new CEO of its operations in Romania.

As of March 1, he will replace Jean Richard de Latour, who will take on a new role at group level.

Julien Munch will report to François Melchior de Polignac, Executive Director for Northern and Eastern Europe at Carrefour. de Polignac was also CEO of Carrefour Romania in the past.

Julien Munch began his career in 2000 as an officer in the French Air Force, being active in France, with international missions.

Subsequently, he worked in the General Inspectorate of Finance, within the French Ministry of Economy and Finance.

In 2017, he joined the Fnac-Darty Group as Montparnasse Store Manager, and then took over the position of Fnac Paris Network Director.

Carrefour is one of the top three retailers in Romania in terms of revenues, with sales of EUR 2.3 bln in 2020. It operates over 360 stores in the country, under several formats.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/25/2021 - 08:21
People

Carrefour names former French Air Force officer at the helm of its business in Romania

25 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French retailer Carrefour has appointed Julien Munch as the new CEO of its operations in Romania.

As of March 1, he will replace Jean Richard de Latour, who will take on a new role at group level.

Julien Munch will report to François Melchior de Polignac, Executive Director for Northern and Eastern Europe at Carrefour. de Polignac was also CEO of Carrefour Romania in the past.

Julien Munch began his career in 2000 as an officer in the French Air Force, being active in France, with international missions.

Subsequently, he worked in the General Inspectorate of Finance, within the French Ministry of Economy and Finance.

In 2017, he joined the Fnac-Darty Group as Montparnasse Store Manager, and then took over the position of Fnac Paris Network Director.

Carrefour is one of the top three retailers in Romania in terms of revenues, with sales of EUR 2.3 bln in 2020. It operates over 360 stores in the country, under several formats.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)