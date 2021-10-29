Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Business

Carrefour and Bringo expand 30-minute fast delivery service to Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara

29 October 2021
Carrefour and Bringo announced that they expanded their 30-minute fast delivery service to two new cities in Romania - Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara. The service can be used by customers living close to Carrefour Market and Market Express stores.

Bringo app users in Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara now have both the option of a Carrefour hypermarket, with traditional delivery in about 90 minutes for a standard cost of RON 19.99, and the new option of supermarkets and local express markets, with fast delivery in 30 minutes for a reduced price of RON 9.99. Customers can buy Carrefour products without a commercial surcharge.

“To ensure almost full coverage of the two new cities, a total of 10 Carrefour stores have been included in the Bringo platform, so that currently 93 Carrefour stores in all three formats (hypermarket, Carrefour Market and Market Express), from 37 cities in the country, are present in Bringo app,” reads the press release.

The fast delivery service is also available in Bucharest and Iasi.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Business

