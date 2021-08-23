Carrefour and Bringo launch 30-minute fast delivery service in Bucharest and Iasi

Carrefour and Bringo announced the launch of a new 30-minute fast delivery service in Bucharest and Iasi, which can be used by customers living close to certain Carrefour Market stores included in the program.

The new service is currently available in certain areas of Bucharest and Iasi. Bringo makes deliveries in just 30 minutes from receiving the order if the customer is in the vicinity of the first stores included in the expansion plan - in Bucharest (the Carrefour Markets located at 154-158 Barbu Vacarescu and 1240 Drumul Taberei Columbus) and Iasi (the Carrefour Market Iasi Palace Mall located at 7A Palas St., the Iasi Iulius Mall from Tudor Vladimirescu Blvd., and the one at 29 Arcu Road). The delivery fee is RON 9.99 per order.

At the same time, from August 12 until the end of the summer season, Romanians on the Black Sea coast have the opportunity to order through Bringo products from the Carrefour Market located at 44A Portului St. in Mangalia. Depending on the order and the proximity to the store, they can benefit from the fast delivery service or the standard one. The delivery area includes the following seaside resorts: Vama Veche, 2 Mai, Mangalia, Saturn, Venus, Neptun and Olimp.

“An important component of the new fast delivery service in Bucharest, Iasi and Mangalia is the introduction of the hybrid delivery model, available with the addition of electric bicycles, but also traditional ones, in the Bringo fleet,” reads the press release.

In addition, Craiova and Resita were also included on the Bringo map as of August 12. The delivery fee is the standard one, of RON 19.99 per order, and the delivery time is 90 minutes.

Currently, 63 Carrefour stores from 38 cities are included in the Bringo app. At the same time, customers have access to over 500,000 products from the retailers’ offer at store prices.

(Photo source: the company)