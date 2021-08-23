Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 14:53
Business

Carrefour and Bringo launch 30-minute fast delivery service in Bucharest and Iasi

23 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Carrefour and Bringo announced the launch of a new 30-minute fast delivery service in Bucharest and Iasi, which can be used by customers living close to certain Carrefour Market stores included in the program.

The new service is currently available in certain areas of Bucharest and Iasi. Bringo makes deliveries in just 30 minutes from receiving the order if the customer is in the vicinity of the first stores included in the expansion plan - in Bucharest (the Carrefour Markets located at 154-158 Barbu Vacarescu and 1240 Drumul Taberei Columbus) and Iasi (the Carrefour Market Iasi Palace Mall located at 7A Palas St., the Iasi Iulius Mall from Tudor Vladimirescu Blvd., and the one at 29 Arcu Road). The delivery fee is RON 9.99 per order.

At the same time, from August 12 until the end of the summer season, Romanians on the Black Sea coast have the opportunity to order through Bringo products from the Carrefour Market located at 44A Portului St. in Mangalia. Depending on the order and the proximity to the store, they can benefit from the fast delivery service or the standard one. The delivery area includes the following seaside resorts: Vama Veche, 2 Mai, Mangalia, Saturn, Venus, Neptun and Olimp.

“An important component of the new fast delivery service in Bucharest, Iasi and Mangalia is the introduction of the hybrid delivery model, available with the addition of electric bicycles, but also traditional ones, in the Bringo fleet,” reads the press release.

In addition, Craiova and Resita were also included on the Bringo map as of August 12. The delivery fee is the standard one, of RON 19.99 per order, and the delivery time is 90 minutes.

Currently, 63 Carrefour stores from 38 cities are included in the Bringo app. At the same time, customers have access to over 500,000 products from the retailers’ offer at store prices.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 13:47
21 July 2021
RI +
Online shopping: Romanian startup uses technology & stylists to pick the perfect outfits for customers
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 14:53
Business

Carrefour and Bringo launch 30-minute fast delivery service in Bucharest and Iasi

23 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Carrefour and Bringo announced the launch of a new 30-minute fast delivery service in Bucharest and Iasi, which can be used by customers living close to certain Carrefour Market stores included in the program.

The new service is currently available in certain areas of Bucharest and Iasi. Bringo makes deliveries in just 30 minutes from receiving the order if the customer is in the vicinity of the first stores included in the expansion plan - in Bucharest (the Carrefour Markets located at 154-158 Barbu Vacarescu and 1240 Drumul Taberei Columbus) and Iasi (the Carrefour Market Iasi Palace Mall located at 7A Palas St., the Iasi Iulius Mall from Tudor Vladimirescu Blvd., and the one at 29 Arcu Road). The delivery fee is RON 9.99 per order.

At the same time, from August 12 until the end of the summer season, Romanians on the Black Sea coast have the opportunity to order through Bringo products from the Carrefour Market located at 44A Portului St. in Mangalia. Depending on the order and the proximity to the store, they can benefit from the fast delivery service or the standard one. The delivery area includes the following seaside resorts: Vama Veche, 2 Mai, Mangalia, Saturn, Venus, Neptun and Olimp.

“An important component of the new fast delivery service in Bucharest, Iasi and Mangalia is the introduction of the hybrid delivery model, available with the addition of electric bicycles, but also traditional ones, in the Bringo fleet,” reads the press release.

In addition, Craiova and Resita were also included on the Bringo map as of August 12. The delivery fee is the standard one, of RON 19.99 per order, and the delivery time is 90 minutes.

Currently, 63 Carrefour stores from 38 cities are included in the Bringo app. At the same time, customers have access to over 500,000 products from the retailers’ offer at store prices.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 13:47
21 July 2021
RI +
Online shopping: Romanian startup uses technology & stylists to pick the perfect outfits for customers
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 August 2021
Entertainment
Romania listed among best European destinations for kids and families
17 August 2021
Business
Romania’s economy increases by 13% in the second quarter
13 August 2021
People
Romanian-born researcher on Forbes' list of women shaping the future of science, tech and art
13 August 2021
Business
UiPath billionaire Daniel Dines invests in Romanian micro-influencer platform
13 August 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Trading activity increasing on Bucharest Stock Exchange as indices climb to new record highs
12 August 2021
Social
It’s official: Over one million Romanians settle in the UK
11 August 2021
Politics
20-year old drunk-driving case in the US haunts Romanian PM during party leadership race
11 August 2021
Social
Survey looks at Romanians’ religious behavior, motivations for observing traditions