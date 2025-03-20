Carlsberg Group celebrates return to UEFA National Team Competitions, signing new long-term partnership

News from Companies

Long term deal includes UEFA EURO 2028™ and UEFA Women’s EURO 2029, UEFA Nations League Finals™ and UEFA Women’s Nations League, Men’s & Women’s European Qualifiers and UEFA Futsal EURO™.

Carlsberg is back to bring more access to the best of football and UEFA National Team Competitions with the first competition of the sponsorship kicking off with the European Qualifiers in March 2025.

As part of the sponsorship, Carlsberg Group brands will benefit from exclusive pouring rights at UEFA EURO 2028™, UEFA Women’s EURO 2029, UEFA Futsal EURO™ and UEFA Nations League Finals™.

The partnership is part of Carlsberg Group’s broader strategy to invest in its brands to accelerate long-term growth.

Carlsberg Group and UEFA have today announced a long-term partnership deal making Carlsberg the Official Beer of UEFA National Team Football. This includes UEFA EURO 2028™ and UEFA Women’s EURO 2029, UEFA Nations League Finals™ and UEFA Women’s Nations League, Men’s & Women’s European Qualifiers and UEFA Futsal EURO™.

This partnership plays a key role in Carlsberg Group's broader strategy to invest in its portfolio of brands and accelerate long-term growth. It signals the return of Carlsberg Group to the topflight of European national team football, following its previous longstanding partnership with UEFA which lasted for more than two decades from 1988 to 2016. This represents a continuation of the business’s long-standing commitment to the world of sport, made evident through their 33-year partnership with Liverpool Football Club.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, Carlsberg Group is giving more access to the best of football. Carlsberg Group brands will benefit from exclusive pouring rights at UEFA EURO 2028™, UEFA Women’s EURO 2029, UEFA Futsal EURO™ and UEFA Nations League Finals™, as well as brand exposure across perimeter boards and media interview backdrops more widely across other UEFA National Team Football.

The list of competitions involved in the deal includes:

UEFA EURO 2028™

UEFA Women’s EURO 2029

UEFA Nations League Finals™ 2025, 2027, 2029

UEFA Women’s Nations League 2025-2030

Men’s European Qualifiers 2025-2029

Women’s European Qualifiers 2028, 2029

UEFA Futsal EURO™ 2026, 2030

“There’s something very special about international football, not least in its power to bring together an entire nation of fans in support of one common goal, sharing in the highs and lows of the beautiful game. That’s why we’re excited to announce the return of Carlsberg Group to the international fold, signing a multi-year partnership deal with UEFA to become the Official Beer of UEFA National Team Football. UEFA and Carlsberg share similar values and ambitions to unlock the enormous potential of the game, both in men’s and the incredible journey we have seen with women’s football in recent years. We look forward to embarking on what will undoubtedly be a successful partnership, with fans at the heart of everything we have planned”, said Jacob Aarup-Andersen, CEO at Carlsberg Group.

“As the representative of the Carlsberg brand on the local market since 2001, Tuborg Romania welcomes the new partnership between Carlsberg Group and UEFA with great enthusiasm. This collaboration reaffirms our local commitment to bringing together premium quality beer and the passion for football, offering Romanian supporters and true football fans unforgettable moments with Carlsberg. We are proud to be part of this exceptional story and to bring our contribution to creating memorable experiences for our consumers”, stated Yoav Bar, CEO at Tuborg Romania.

“Carlsberg and UEFA have been partners dating back to UEFA EURO 1988, and we’re excited to kick off this next chapter together. With an incredible lineup of European national team competitions ahead, we look forward to bringing the game closer to fans and making every moment even more special”, commented Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA President.

About Carlsberg Group

Established in 1847 by brewer J.C. Jacobsen, the Carlsberg Group is one of the leading brewery groups in the world, with an attractive portfolio of beer and other beverage brands. With over 37,000 employees, and with a presence in more than 150 markets, the Group has a purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow. Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose – and drives the efforts to deliver value for shareholders and society. For further information, visit carlsberggroup.com

About Tuborg Romania (URBB)

Tuborg Romania is one of the largest beer producers on the local market and the only brewer in Bucharest developed through a greenfield investment. Tuborg Romania has a portfolio of international and Romanian brands, including a varied selection of specialty beers. The company’s current portfolio includes the beer brands Tuborg, Carlsberg, Skol, Holsten, Guinness, Kilkenny, Weihenstephaner, Grimbergen, 1664 Blanc, Bucur, the Somersby cider, and Granini in the soft drinks market.

