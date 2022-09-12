Courier company Cargus leases 2,800 sqm in Constanța Business Park

Cargus, one of the biggest courier companies in Romania, is the new tenant of Global Vision and Globalworth in Constanța Business Park, one of the largest business parks in Southeast Europe. It will carry out its operations in a class A, ambient warehouse unit of 2,800 square meters, which also includes an office space of 250 square meters.

“The continuous growth of the e-Commerce market and the merchants’ need for qualitative, efficient and fast courier services were the reasons behind our decision to invest in relocating the processing activity from Constanța to a larger, more modern warehouse with a double processing capacity,” said Olivier Van Houtte, CEO of Cargus.

In his turn, Sorin Preda, CEO & Founder of Global Vision, said: “The mixed-use project we are developing in Constanța represents a large investment - having an estimated development area of approximately 500,000 square meters - where we already accommodate a variety of activity sectors - from courier and logistics to production and light industry. The demand for these spaces is increasing, whether we are talking about spaces in multi-tenant units or individual customized units, one of the reasons being the tendency of companies to streamline their supply chain and production operations.”

Cargus will process a larger volume of parcels in the new warehouse. Plus, the processing capacity of the new space will reach 15,000 parcels per day, which is double that of the current warehouse.

According to the same source, the warehouse will serve both door-to-door courier services and those to the SHIP &GO points, a network of over 700 locations. In Constanța Business Park, Cargus will implement a new parcel sorting line and benefit from modern automatic weighing equipment.

The activity in the new warehouse will start at the end of this year.

Constanța Business Park currently comprises two delivered units, totalling 40,000 sqm, with the construction of the third building being planned to start soon. With a total area of 100 hectares, the park will comprise eight logistic and industrial units, while the development plans also include the implementation of an intermodal terminal.

The space rented by Cargus is part of the second unit developed in Constanța Business Park, which has an occupancy rate of around 80%.

(Photo source: the company)