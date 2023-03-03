Car sales in Romania up 38% YoY in January-February

The number of new cars registered in Romania increased to 24,715 units in January-February, 38% more compared to the same period last year, according to the association of automobile producers ACAROM. And yet, the country imported twice as many used cars in the period.

The local producers Dacia and Ford sold 9,313 and 1,201 units, respectively, accounting together for over 10,000 new units registered or 43% of the total.

The annual growth rate for the new cars registered in Romania was 44% YoY in February, when 12,449 units were registered.

As regards second-hand vehicles registered for the first time in Romania, their volume reached 25,277 units in February, an increase of 2.33% compared to February 2022. In the first two months of 2023, the number of second-hand cars registered for the first time in Romania reached 48,537 units, decreasing by 1% compared to the same period in 2022.

