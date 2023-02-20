Interior Ministry: Fewer imported used cars registered in Romania in 2022

More than 9.9 million vehicles were registered in Romania in 2022, representing a 3% increase in the national car fleet from the beginning of the year, according to data from the Ministry of Interior (MAI).

However, the number of registered second-hand cars dropped last year, according to the same report. A total of 396,879 imported used vehicles were registered in the country in 2022, about 16% less than the year before.

According to the same source, police officers of the General Directorate of Driving Licenses and Registrations issued over 1.4 million registration certificates last year, 82,256 fewer than in 2021, representing a decrease of 5.3%.

Romania also started issuing green registration plates in late June 2022, which are meant solely for zero CO2 emission vehicles. The legislative amendment was introduced to increase the visibility of eco-friendly vehicles and encourage more and more road users to opt for such cars.

According to MAI, 6,116 green plates were issued last year. In total, more than 23,000 electric vehicles and almost 120,000 hybrid vehicles are registered in Romania.

The same report said that roughly 1.07 million driving licenses were issued in the country in 2022, compared to 958,985 in 2021. About 317,000 were new driving licenses (issued after taking the exam provided by law), which is about 30% higher than the previous year.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)