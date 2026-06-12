Car production in Romania down nearly 15% YoY in May 2026

Car production in Romania decreased by 14.7% in May 2026 compared with May 2025, bringing the total decline for the first 5 months of the year to 11.2%, according to the Association of Automobile Constructors of Romania (ACAROM).

A total of 43,677 cars were produced in Romania last month, down from 51,194 units produced in May 2025.

Dacia produced 106,296 vehicles, almost 18% fewer, meaning a drop of 23,000 vehicles, while Ford Otosan manufactured 97,250 vehicles, having a much smaller decline of 4.6%, representing a difference of around 3,000 vehicles.

The Ford Otosan plant in Craiova currently produces the Puma and Puma Gen-E electric, which totaled this year 60,905 units combined, representing a decline of 2.8%, after a May in which production slowed sharply (-21%), as well as the Courier family, thermal and electric, which has a decrease of 7.4%, with a total in the January–May period of 36,345 units produced.

Over the last 5 months, car production in Romania reached 203,546 units, a decrease of 11.2% compared with the same period in 2025, respectively 231,181 units. Dacia produced 106,296 units, while Ford Otosan produced 97,250 units.

The decline is due to lowered demand across EU markets. In total, the loss of vehicles comes to around EUR 600 million, impacting Romanian GDP.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexander Khitrov|Dreamstime.com)