Cambridge School of Bucharest invests EUR 30 mln in new campus

Cambridge School of Bucharest, one of the best-known private schools in Bucharest, will invest EUR 30 million in a new campus in Pipera.

The new facility will allow the school to almost triple its number of students, from 540 to about 1,500.

“We won’t reach this number in the first years after moving but in a longer period. We have decided to move the campus to offer more extra-curricular activities,” said Rita Maalouf, Cambridge School of Bucharest director, quoted by local Ziarul Financiar.

The new campus is located on Erou Iancu Nicolae Street, close to the Jolie Ville shopping center. The investment is financed by the school’s three owners, Walid Abboud, Roger Akoury and Joseph Khoury, who bought it in 2016 from founder Nassar Nassar.

Walid Abboud and Roger Akoury are two of the founders of A&D Pharma, one of the biggest pharmaceutical distributors and retailers in Romania.

