Cambridge School of Bucharest: Leading educational innovation with new initiatives and expanded facilities

As one of Romania's premier international schools, Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB) continues to shape the future of education with its comprehensive curriculum, cutting-edge facilities, and unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of global leaders. With a thirty-year track record of success, CSB is a key player in Romania’s international education sector, continuously adapting to meet the needs of a dynamic, interconnected world.

Introducing "The Cloud" for Primary Learners

Having accomplished a significant stage of development, Cambridge School of Bucharest recently unveiled its latest state-of-the-art facility, "The Cloud," a new primary school building designed to cater to children in Years 3 to 6 (ages 7 to 11). This facility underscores CSB’s forward-thinking approach to primary education and provides a space that inspires creativity and curiosity while fostering academic and emotional growth.

“The Cloud” was built with one goal in mind: to create a nurturing, stimulating environment where upper-primary-aged students can thrive academically and personally. From the modern classrooms with lots of natural light, to spacious outdoor play areas, every element of the building has been meticulously designed to offer children an engaging, well-rounded learning experience. The new building includes a high-tech STEAM lab (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mechanics), which plays a critical role in CSB’s commitment to 21st-century skills. This lab gives students the opportunity to explore hands-on learning and problem solving, key competencies that will serve them throughout their academic journey and beyond.

By encouraging exploration and practical application in subjects like science and engineering from an early age, CSB aims to develop not only a love for learning but also a sense of curiosity and innovation. The integration of the arts into the STEAM framework further allows students to build creative-thinking skills, which are essential in today’s rapidly changing world.

The Primary Curriculum: Building Foundations for Future Success

In the primary years, CSB follows the National Curriculum of England and Wales, offering a structured and balanced educational pathway for children. The curriculum is designed to develop core competencies in literacy, mathematics, science, and humanities while also fostering essential life skills like critical thinking, teamwork, and communication.

EYFS and Primary Education (ages 3 to 11 years) lay the foundation of a child’s academic career, and CSB places a strong emphasis on the holistic development of each student. This stage in a child's education is where they begin to transition from early childhood learning patterns into more structured, subject-based studies. The school ensures that while children focus on their academic subjects, they also develop the emotional and social skills necessary to navigate the world around them.

The National Curriculum's focus on core subjects is supplemented by a wide range of extracurricular activities that help students develop new interests and talents. From music and drama to sports and arts, the primary programme at CSB is designed to ensure that students receive a balanced education that nurtures their intellectual, physical, and emotional wellbeing.

At the centre of CSB’s primary education philosophy is the belief that children should be encouraged to explore their individual talents and passions. This whole-child approach allows students to grow into confident, independent learners, equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to face future challenges.

A Response to the Growing Demand for International Education

The opening of "The Cloud" and the expansion of CSB’s facilities reflect the growing demand for high-quality international education in Romania. As more families look for alternative educational paths that offer a global perspective, CSB is positioning itself as a leader in the sector.

International education, particularly one aligned with the National Curriculum of England and Wales, offers students a pathway to global opportunities, providing them with the skills and qualifications to pursue higher education and career opportunities worldwide.

CSB’s commitment to innovation and academic success makes it a top choice for parents who want to provide their children with the best possible start in life. With a growing international community in Bucharest and an increasing number of expatriates seeking world-class education for their children, CSB continues to set the standard for international schools in the country.

Looking to the Future

As Cambridge School of Bucharest looks toward the future, it remains steadfast in its mission of empowering students to succeed in an ever-changing world. "The Cloud" is a testament to the school’s dedication to continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring that students are always equipped with the most up-to-date facilities and learning opportunities.

By offering a holistic educational experience that combines academic rigour with emotional and social development, CSB is not only preparing its students for the challenges of higher education but also for a world where adaptability, creativity, and emotional intelligence are just as important as academic achievement. With a strong foundation in place and a commitment to growth, Cambridge School of Bucharest is poised to remain a leading institution in Romania’s educational landscape for years to come.

The opening of "The Cloud" represents more than just an expansion of facilities; it is a symbol of CSB’s forward-thinking vision, a vision that seeks to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and mind-set needed to thrive in the 21st century. For parents looking to provide their children with an education that balances tradition with innovation, Cambridge School of Bucharest stands ready to welcome you into its vibrant community.